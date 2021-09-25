CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Queen Has Spoken: Imelda Staunton Announces ‘The Crown’ Season 5 Premiere (VIDEO)

 7 days ago

The Queen Has Spoken: Imelda Staunton Announces ‘The Crown’ Season 5 Premiere (VIDEO) Season 4 of The Crown celebrated plenty of “crowning achievements” at the 2021 Emmy Awards, and now Netflix is readying the fifth season of the historical drama. At the streamer’s TUDUM event on Saturday, September 25, actress Imelda Staunton—the next thespian to raise Queen Elizabeth II’s scepter—announced that Season 5 will premiere in November 2022. […]

Popculture

'The Crown' Season 5 Drops Premiere Month Date Amid Introduction to New Queen Elizabeth Star

After taking home multiple wins at the 2021 Emmys earlier this month, Netflix's The Crown is almost ready to make yet another splash on the awards circuit with a new season. Nearly a year after Season 4 of the hit historical drama premiered, the new Queen Elizabeth, Imelda Staunton, took fans behind-the-scenes and onto the set of The Crown Season 5, which is set to premiere in November 2022, and teased the upcoming season during Netflix's first-ever online global event, TUDUM, on Saturday. Staunton told fans that The Crown Season 5 is expected to premiere in November of 2022, and that it is filming now.
The Crown Set Video Formally Announces Season 5 Release Date

Following its board-sweeping performance at the Emmy Awards last weekend, The Crown has gained itself a whole new army of fans this week, so with Season 4 arriving on Netflix on November 15th, the platform's TUDUM event has now prepared them for a year long wait to the Season 5 premiere in November 2022. The series took an extended break, like many other shows, thanks to the Covid pandemic, so while fans are chomping at the bit to get back into the next chapter of Queen Elizabeth II's reign, at least they already know when their next royal fix will arrive.
‘The Crown’ Season 5 Will Premiere on Netflix in November 2022

Fresh off the heels of The Crown‘s triumphant Emmys sweep last weekend, Netflix has announced that The Crown Season 5 will premiere in November 2022. This regal release date was unveiled by none other than the new Queen Elizabeth II herself, Imelda Staunton, during the global fan event TUDUM. That means that the hit drama will retake its place in Netflix’s lineup as the premiere Thanksgiving show.
‘True Story’ First Look: Kevin Hart & Wesley Snipes Play Brothers in Netflix Drama

True Story is no laughing matter for the usually funny Kevin Hart as the actor takes on a dramatic role for the Netflix limited series alongside Wesley Snipes. Set to premiere globally on Wednesday, November 24, the drama follows stand-up comedian Kid (Hart) back to his hometown of Philadelphia. Things become a matter of life and death though as he must face the consequences of a lost evening with his wayward older brother (Snipes). Threatening to destroy everything he’s built, Kid is put in an impossible position.
#The Crown#Historical Drama#Emmy Awards#British Royal Family
SEAL Team: Season Five Premiere Teased by Paramount+ (Watch)

Season five of SEAL Team is coming to CBS next week, but it won’t be on the network schedule for long. The show will air for four weeks on both CBS and Paramount+. It will then become a Paramount+ exclusive and the fifth episode will be made available immediately on the streaming service following the fourth episode’s conclusion.
‘Cobra Kai’ Sets Long-Awaited Season 4 Premiere Date on Netflix (VIDEO)

The battle for the soul of the valley continues as Netflix has just confirmed its premiere date for Season 4 of the hit series Cobra Kai. The Karate Kid sequel series will officially return for its latest season on Friday, December 31, so best not to make any New Year’s Eve plans! The streamer announced the exciting news as a part of its TUDUM presentation on Saturday, September 25.
‘The Goldbergs’ Season 9 Premiere: How Was the Farewell to Pops? (POLL)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Goldbergs, Season 9, Episode 1, “The Goldbergs’ Excellent Adventure.”]. The Goldbergs opened their ninth season with a special tribute episode that was totally excellent. Following its pop culture-influenced format, the premiere tackled Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure as the family worked through...
Louise Owes Millie in ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Season 12 Premiere Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

When Season 12 of Fox’s animated sitcom Bob’s Burgers premieres, we’ll learn that a Belcher always pays their debts, not unlike Game of Thrones‘ Lannisters. At least, younger daughter Louise (voiced by Kristen Schaal) sure does. And we’re sure she’d appreciate that comparison, too. In the September 26 premiere, titled...
The Real Reason Prince Charles Is Incredibly Sad Over Lilibet Diana

Prince Charles rolled with the punches this year. Prince Harry blasted him in his bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview with Meghan Markle and claimed that Charles had cut him off financially after leaving The Firm, as noted by CBS. Harry alleged that had it not been for his inheritance from his mother, he and Meghan Markle would not have been able to move to California.
