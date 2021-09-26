CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Sooner Takeaways: Last-Second FG Saves OU From Further Embarrassment In Big 12 Opening Win Over WVU

By Nate Kotisso
news9.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis may not be a shocker to you this season, but the biggest play of Saturday’s game had nothing to do with the Oklahoma Sooner offense. Facing a second down and 12 at OU’s 33-yard line in the fourth quarter, WVU center Zach Frazier snapped the ball a bit too early. Quarterback Jarret Doege fell on the ball for a 21-yard loss. The error essentially ended WVU’s chances of retaking the lead and opened the door for the Sooners to mount a game-winning drive.

