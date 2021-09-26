CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Walk Like MADD’ event brings together survivors, victims of DUI crashes

Cover picture for the articleBAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County residents came together Saturday in the fight against impaired driving for the 8th annual Walk Like MADD and MADD Dash. The event brought together survivors and victims of DUI related crashes. Families of people injured and killed, law enforcement and community leaders marched and rallied for the cause. It’s become one of the largest fundraising walks and runs in Kern County.

