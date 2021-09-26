CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

I know nothing about Pope. He *may* have an out-of-control entitlement mentality, or he may having a very bad time (m)

theozone.net
 7 days ago

A bit too early to write him off, I think. Young guy; behaved stupidly; but I'd hate to see him run out of town on a rail simply because he had a bad night. Is this really the worst thing that an OSU player has ever done?

forums.theozone.net

"That's just what's out there. And then we get ready to play Ohio State and I start watching the tape, I watch every single game, and I go in and tell our guys. I'm like, 'Boys, these guys are in trouble.' I mean, I've watched the whole league. I've gone through the whole league both sides. These guys are in trouble. And that's exactly what happened. Again, that's a credit to our league."
State
Washington State
theozone.net

Watched the Oregon game for the first time (yes glutten for punishment) … a couple of comments

The Good – — The OSU WR position talent is un freaking believable … we win if Stroud hits the downfield open guys in the second half. Stroud looked pretty sharp notwithstanding missing the open guys deep. At least two guys drop passes (Oregon D gets credit for hard hits to break them up) and two guys slipped on out cuts (many of these in the 1st half).
OREGON STATE
#Know Nothing#Bad Time#American Football#Osu
theozone.net

I'd say that's a pretty pessimistic view. Possibly 2 years away?

I'd imagine the QB play will be more consistent as the year goes on. And logically much better in 2022. We'll still likely have the best WR group in the country, a very solid OL and maybe the best RB in the country.
NFL
The Spun

Oklahoma Player’s Father Has Blunt Message For Sooners

The Oklahoma Sooners remain undefeated heading into Week 5, but Lincoln Riley’s offense is currently going through a rough patch. Over the past two games, they’ve scored a combined 39 points. That’s just not acceptable for this program. With an important game coming up against Kansas State, an Oklahoma player’s...
OKLAHOMA STATE
theozone.net

That is probably true. I shouldnt have included Heisman in the subject because this post

Was not meant to make a Heisman case for Stroud, but a simple stat comparison between him and the consensus darlings of the preseason. He's outperforming them against equal or better competition, which I think is an interesting perspective.
COLLEGE SPORTS
theozone.net

We have areas to exploit, our opponents have areas to exploit...

The Good – : The OSU WR position talent is un freaking believable … we win if Stroud hits the downfield open guys in the second half. : Stroud looked pretty sharp notwithstanding missing the open guys deep. At least two guys drop passes (Oregon D gets credit for hard hits to break them up) and two guys slipped on out cuts (many of these in the 1st half).
MLB
theozone.net

The play-calling was almost intentionally bad, like a hidden agenda to sink him. Gase is an idiot, he single-handedly

slowed the development of Tannehill and Darnold and all but killed the career of Trabiski...he should never be allowed to coach again. Best thing that can happen to Fields is for him to sit the year and hope Gase is out of there.
NFL
theozone.net

I have meet him a couple of times.....

He was a guest speaker at two of our alumni club spring meetings in Philadelphia. Both times he was gracious, gave humorous speeches and just came across as a nice guy.
COLLEGE SPORTS
theozone.net

Humble brag

Is he really as good as he seems? I mean, is it all real? Because, man, that guy just seems to be a genuinely nice guy and a stand up human being. So classy. So humble. Im proud to have him as part of this university and football history at Ohio State. And its been that way for the enitirity of almost 50 years!! Always represents us so well. To me, he seems to be as good as they come. But sorry, but Im a little jaded and a bit cautious after guys like Paterno, Cosby, OJ, etc etc, not to mention all the other public figures that have been exposed as not really being all they appear to be to the public. Thats one thing Ive learned as truth: many of these people arent always what they appear to be and you cant just go by their public personas.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Boston

Tom Brady Sounds Extremely Sick, And He Doesn’t Know Why: ‘Very Strange’

BOSTON (CBS) — A familiar face is returning to Foxboro this weekend. Yet when Tom Brady spoke to the media on Thursday afternoon, he did not have a familiar voice. The 44-year-old quarterback gave his weekly press conference for the media in Tampa, and immediately, his raspy voice was startling to hear. Brady has had some on-and-off rasp over the past couple of months, but Thursday certainly sounded like the sickest he’s been. After answering a few questions, Brady was finally asked about the condition of his throat. “I don’t know. I’ve had a few of these days. I don’t know what the...
NFL
AllClemson

Dabo Swinney Details How NIL Has Affected Clemson Locker Room

The Tigers are having issues moving the ball and there are a lot of theories as to why. Clemson ranks at or near the bottom of the ACC in almost every major statistical category on the offensive side of the ball. The offensive line hasn't lived up to expectations, the receivers have struggled to get separation and the quarterback play hasn't been anywhere close to what was expected with D.J. Uiagalelei taking over the job full-time.
CLEMSON, SC
theozone.net

Yes! I invited 2 friends - one a MSU fan and one a Michigan fan. My MSU buddy and I wanted to present

Is he really as good as he seems? I mean, is it all real? Because, man, that guy just seems to be a genuinely nice guy and a stand up human being. So classy. So humble. Im proud to have him as part of this university and football history at Ohio State. And its been that way for the enitirity of almost 50 years!! Always represents us so well. To me, he seems to be as good as they come. But sorry, but Im a little jaded and a bit cautious after guys like Paterno, Cosby, OJ, etc etc, not to mention all the other public figures that have been exposed as not really being all they appear to be to the public. Thats one thing Ive learned as truth: many of these people arent always what they appear to be and you cant just go by their public personas.
MICHIGAN STATE

