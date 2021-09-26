I know nothing about Pope. He *may* have an out-of-control entitlement mentality, or he may having a very bad time (m)

[In reply to "A question about Archie Griffin. (m)" by Bucket from Joe's, posted at 12:11:14 09/30/21]. : Is he really as good as he seems? I mean, is it all real? Because, man, that guy just seems to be a genuinely nice guy and a stand up human being. So classy. So humble. Im proud to have him as part of this university and football history at Ohio State. And its been that way for the enitirity of almost 50 years!! Always represents us so well. To me, he seems to be as good as they come. But sorry, but Im a little jaded and a bit cautious after guys like Paterno, Cosby, OJ, etc etc, not to mention all the other public figures that have been exposed as not really being all they appear to be to the public. Thats one thing Ive learned as truth: many of these people arent always what they appear to be and you cant just go by their public personas.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO