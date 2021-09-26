CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Postgame Quotes vs. Akron

Cover picture for the article“First off, I think the crowd for a night game with 95,000 fans was fun. You could tell they were having fun out there. They were loud and it was great to have a full stadium. And I really appreciate everyone’s support there. Overall, in the game I thought we did some good things. I think there are still some things to build on. You can certainly see there are a lot of guys out there that need these snaps and this experience to keep building. And that’s the idea. If we keep building, then we will have a chance to get to where we want to be by the end of the season.”

