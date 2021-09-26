CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, TX

Who was Big Jim Patterson, 'The World's Tallest Man'? | Cass County sideshow giant's great nephew seeks info for book

Texarkana Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLOOMBURG, Texas — When Benny Prince began researching his Ark-La-Tex roots, he had no idea he would meet a character literally larger than life. James Wesley "Big Jim" Patterson, Prince's great uncle, stood out in the family story as much as his reported 8 foot, 4 inch height stood out among residents of Bloomburg, where he died on Halloween 1920. A trove of heirloom documents, including rare vintage photos, told Prince the tale of Patterson's life as a circus sideshow performer, businessman and member of a family that played an important role in the history of Cass County.

