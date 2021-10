Longview Mayor Andy Mack said Sunday that, as far as he is “aware,” a white supremacy conference did not take place in the city this weekend. An organization called the Aryan Freedom Network was advertising that it was planning a “White Unity Conference” on Saturday in Longview. According to the organization, the event was going to be held on private property and was going to be a private event.

LONGVIEW, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO