Glory and disappointment on the gridiron
During the Roaring Twenties, college football reigned supreme. The National Football League (NFL) was in its infancy and consisted of former semi-professional teams that proved successful at the local community level. Having established itself as one of the best football teams in eastern Pennsylvania, the Pottsville Maroons of Schuylkill County, winners of the coveted Anthracite League title, were awarded an NFL franchise for the 1925 season. That season, Pottsville outscored their opponents 270-45, posted 7 shutouts and two lopsided victories over the Yellow Jackets (49-0) and the Providence Steam Roller (34-0). But they would be denied the NFL’s championship title.www.citizensvoice.com
