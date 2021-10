Although the Oklahoma Sooners are 3-0 and still a top-five team in the country, there are still some questions about the team as it enters Big 12 play. A lot of those questions have come up because the play of quarterback Spencer Rattler has not yet met the expectations that were placed on him in the offseason. Chris Hummer, a national college football writer for 247Sports, broke down why there is a level of concern over Oklahoma in the sport right now and why it is not all on Rattler on the latest edition of the College Football Daily podcast with Trey Scott.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO