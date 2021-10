As of Friday, there is still some uncertainty surrounding the San Francisco 49ers backfield. Following back-to-back injuries to Elijah Mitchell (shoulder), JaMycal Hasty (ankle) and Trey Sermon (concussion), the 49ers were forced to look look outside their roster this week to bring in some added assistance. Adding to Trenton Cannon, who the team claimed off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens following the loss of Raheem Mostert, newcomers Kerryon Johnson, Jacques Patrick and Chris Thompson are three options the team could call up from its practice squad to the active roster this week.

