Warren County, NY

EDITORIAL: E-bikes on Bikeway worth a spin

Post-Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the Warren County Board of Supervisors’ table is a proposal to allow electric bikes on the 9-mile Warren County Bikeway under a pilot program. Let’s not judge this on an individual scofflaw or two, such as the man on a retrofitted bicycle propelled by a loud gasoline-powered motor. A few weeks ago, he was observed entering a Glens Falls portion of the bike trail leading to Bay Road. That is illegal now and hopefully will remain illegal into the far future.

