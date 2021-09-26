EDITORIAL: E-bikes on Bikeway worth a spin

On the Warren County Board of Supervisors’ table is a proposal to allow electric bikes on the 9-mile Warren County Bikeway under a pilot program. Let’s not judge this on an individual scofflaw or two, such as the man on a retrofitted bicycle propelled by a loud gasoline-powered motor. A few weeks ago, he was observed entering a Glens Falls portion of the bike trail leading to Bay Road. That is illegal now and hopefully will remain illegal into the far future.