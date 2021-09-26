If You’ve Been Bidet Curious, Now Is Really the Time to Invest
Odds are, you know someone who knows someone whose neighbor installed a bidet during the pandemic. According to a recent survey from Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery, 22 percent of Americans say they are more interested in buying the specialized bathroom fixture—a longtime staple in such countries as Italy, France, and Japan—now than they were before the pandemic. While everyone’s sudden interest in the nifty sprayers was really a result of the toilet paper shortage in 2020, there’s a more pressing reason to invest in one: global warming.www.domino.com
