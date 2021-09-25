William Ralph McFarlin, age 82 of Burns, TN died on September 21, 2021 at the Horizon Medical Center. Mr. McFarlin was born March 24, 1939 in Dickson County. He was a son of the late William Lester McFarlin and Rosie Irene Tidwell McFarlin. He was a retired machinist and industrial maintenance mechanic. People that knew him, knew what kind of person he was, very giving of himself and his time. He enjoyed helping with the lawn care for some of the local churches. Ralph was a fiddle player and was a member of the Bear Creek Bluegrass Gospel Band.