Top Workplaces Special Awards show companies' best strengths

By Dan Haar
newmilfordspectrum.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn addition to the overall rankings for small, midsize and large employers, Heart Connecticut Media recognizes 15 special awards that show how each special award-winning company stands out in a specific way. The awards are based on employees’ strong agreement with statements such as, “My job makes me feel like...

lawnandlandscape.com

Massey Services named as top Central Florida workplace

ORLANDO — The Orlando Sentinel recently named Massey Services among its 2021 “Top Central Florida Workplaces” list. This is the sixth consecutive year the Sentinel has named Massey Services to its list. The company was also recognized with the "Best Benefits" award at the ceremony. This award honors a company...
ORLANDO, FL
businesspress.vegas

Top Workplaces Nevada winner rankings announced

The awards ceremony for the 2021 Top Workplaces Nevada was held Wednesday afternoon at the Area15. John Guedry, CEO Bank of Nevada, was the keynote speaker and painted an overall economic picture of the state that included challenges and opportunities. In his talk, he referenced an economic development report on Nevada that was produced by Brookings. He also talked about the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance’s Workforce Blueprint 2.0.
NEVADA STATE
newmilfordspectrum.com

How to Align Your People and Company Goals with the VOS²

Strategic alignment refers to an employees’ sense of understanding of your company’s mission, goals and culture. It goes beyond goals and is about getting everyone on the same page so they understand how they contribute and allows your people to feel empowered and to solve problems by always having the company culture and mission in mind when making decisions. Alignment helps to ensure that the company focuses efforts on the same important issues throughout the organization. A two-year study by Deloitte found that the biggest impact on employee engagement comes from “clearly defined goals that are written down and shared freely.” Most effective is when those goals are linked to the team’s broader mission. While OKRs (objectives and key results) are great for setting objectives, they don't take into account the company culture or align employees to doing mission-led meaningful work.
SOFTWARE
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
rvnahealth.org

RVNAhealth Earns Top Workplaces Award for the 9th Time!

For the 9th time since 2011, RVNAhealth has earned a Top Workplaces award from Hearst Connecticut Media. The award is given to local companies that lead the way in workplace culture based on employee surveys. At RVNAhealth, the employees surveyed include clinical staff — nurses, rehabilitation therapists, and certified nursing assistants — as well as non-medical caregivers and administrative staff. RVNAhealth places in the mid-sized company category which includes companies with between 100 and 500 employees.
BUSINESS
Philadelphia Business Journal

Hankin Apartments Wins Management Company of the Year at 2021 PAA Best of Apartment Living Awards

Hankin Apartments, an Exton-based property management company, took home the prized Management Company of the Year Award at the 2021 Pennsylvania Apartment Association’s Best of Apartment Living Awards, along with various other awards. This year’s event was hosted on Thursday, September 23, 2021. Winning Management Company of the Year has been a goal years in the making and is a testament to the combined work of the Hankin Apartments team as a whole. "This is an award that means so much to us because it is about every single person on our team and their collective efforts. Everyone on this team is important and should be very proud of this accomplishment,” explained Michael Hankin, President of Hankin Apartments. In addition to the coveted Management Company of the Year Award, several awards were won for Leasing Excellence – Claremont on the Square and Severgn Apartments nabbed Platinum awards, Corner Park Apartments brought home Gold and Keva Flats was awarded Silver. Awards were also won in the Maintenance category, there was Platinum for Meridian at Eagleview, Gold for Chaddwell Apartments, Claremont Apartments, Claremont on the Square, Corner Park Apartments and Weatherstone Flats, as well as Silver for New Kent Apartments. In addition to the awards in Leasing and Maintenance, Hankin Apartments also brought home three Overall Community Excellence awards. The Overall Community Excellence awards are derived from the community’s overall appearance and amenities. Meridian at Eagleview was awarded Platinum and both Claremont on the Square and Severgn Apartments took home Gold. It was a particularly extraordinary night for Claremont on the Square and Severgn Apartments, the two properties also tied for 4th property in the top 10 property category. Hankin Apartments is familiar with taking home numerous awards, including those from the Pennsylvania Apartment Association Best of Apartment Living Awards – some accolades over the years include, Service Manager of the Year 2020 (Ezequiel Santiago, Keva Flats), Property Manager of the Year 2019 (Tania Boddy, Severgn Apartments), Property Manager of the Year Runner-Up 2019 (Andi Foley, Chaddwell Apartments), and Service Manager of the Year 2018 (Rusty Hugill, Meridian at Eagleview). Additionally, earlier this year, SatisFacts epIQ (Experience & Performance Intelligence Quotient) named Hankin Apartments the #3 Property Management Company with 10-24 communities in the entire country and Canada. They recently broke ground on their newest apartment community River Station, located in Downingtown, which is projected to open in Spring 2023. If you would like to learn more about calling a Hankin Apartments community home, visit hankinapartments.com.
ECONOMY
The Oregonian

Employee survey determines Top Workplaces

As employers take extraordinary steps to meet the needs of workers and customers during the pandemic, the Top Workplaces awards, handed out Wednesday, Sept. 22, are recognizing those efforts. > Here are the 119 best places to work in Oregon and SW Washington: Top Workplaces 2021. Survey feedback from employees...
ECONOMY
Hartford Courant

Top Workplaces 2021: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties has a company culture of listening to employees and empowering them to act

When the offices of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties slowly started to reopen last year in the pandemic, Beth DiLoreto decided early on that sales meetings could go hybrid for the offices she oversees in Glastonbury and Marlborough. The office space was large enough to accommodate some real estate agents in person with masking and social distancing, as other colleagues ...
HARTFORD, CT
Mercury News

Ranking the Best Essay Writing Service Companies in 2021 | Top Choices

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, many students worldwide have had to find new ways to continue learning amid the challenges. As educationists go above and beyond to regain some sense of normalcy, students need to prepare to face the new challenge. College assignments, for instance, were already a problem for most learners even before the pandemic. This could be one reason for the growing popularity of the essay writing service industry.
ECONOMY
gainesvillebizreport.com

Infotech® Named 2021 Top 25 Best Company in Florida

Infotech®, a leader in infrastructure construction software solutions and expert statistical and econometric consulting services, has announced Florida Trend has ranked it the No. 21 Large Company and No. 9 among those headquartered in Florida in the Best Companies To Work For program. This is the second year in a row Infotech has received the No. 21 overall ranking.
FLORIDA STATE
WISH-TV

Indy companies among ‘most engaged workplaces’

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Two Indianapolis-based companies are included in the 2021 Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces list. Achievers, a Canada-based company that has developed an employee recognition and engagement platform, says the list recognizes employers that display leadership and innovation in engaging their workplaces. Achievers says the list...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Crain's Cleveland Business

Stow firm Binary Defense takes top honors in Best of Tech awards

Binary Defense was the big winner at the Best of Tech awards ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 30, winning three awards. The program was a part of Tech Week 2021, which is sponsored by the Greater Cleveland Partnership. The Stow cybersecurity firm, which has developed software that detects abnormal behavior on...
STOW, OH
newmilfordspectrum.com

Learn about the best practices in Human Resources of resilient companies

The objective of publicizing the best practices to build happy, positive and productive workplaces is held during this week at the HR Summit Best practices for resilient companies. It is a digital meeting organized by the consulting firm LIVE 13.5, a specialist in organizational happiness, which seeks to share valuable...
ECONOMY
kitsapdailynews.com

Best Delta 8 Brands: Top D8 THC Companies in 2021

If you’re interested in trying delta 8 THC products but you’re not sure how to get started, you’ve come to the right place. Not all delta 8 brands are alike, partly because there is so little regulation in the industry. But this doesn’t mean that finding the right brand has...
ECONOMY
The Hollywood Reporter

ViacomCBS Closes Acquisition of WarnerMedia’s Chilevision, Boosting Spanish-Language Business

ViacomCBS’ ViacomCBS Networks International unit has closed the acquisition of Chilevision in Chile from AT&T’s WarnerMedia, expanding its Spanish-language business. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The transaction includes Chilevision’s free-to-air TV network, which the companies said has been the country’s most-watched channel year-to-date, with the firm’s “substantial” library of content spanning such genres as sports, entertainment and news, as well as its “vast production capabilities.” ViacomCBS said that “these attributes, Chilevisión network’s reach and a windowing strategy of its content pipeline through free, paid and premium will serve as a valuable marketing vehicle for ViacomCBS Networks International’s Spanish-language ecosystem and...
BUSINESS
newmilfordspectrum.com

Out of the Red and Into the Black: How Three Startups Achieved Profitability

For many startups, achieving profitability can be an elusive goal, and in some cases, it is a goal that is never achieved. Profitability is a function of many variables, including the company’s cost structure. A home-based business, for example, will likely have a lower threshold of profitability than one that requires significant infrastructure.
SMALL BUSINESS
investing.com

Blackberry Jumps as IoT, Cybersecurity Businesses Show Strength

Investing.com – BlackBerry stock (NYSE:BB) climbed 8% in Thursday’s premarket as demand for Internet of Things solutions helped its second-quarter revenue blow past expectations. The IoT business grew by almost a third while the much-bigger cybersecurity solutions business showed resilience as revenue in the segment stayed at last year’s level.
SOFTWARE

