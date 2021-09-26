Top Workplaces Special Awards show companies' best strengths

Hankin Apartments, an Exton-based property management company, took home the prized Management Company of the Year Award at the 2021 Pennsylvania Apartment Association’s Best of Apartment Living Awards, along with various other awards. This year’s event was hosted on Thursday, September 23, 2021. Winning Management Company of the Year has been a goal years in the making and is a testament to the combined work of the Hankin Apartments team as a whole. "This is an award that means so much to us because it is about every single person on our team and their collective efforts. Everyone on this team is important and should be very proud of this accomplishment,” explained Michael Hankin, President of Hankin Apartments. In addition to the coveted Management Company of the Year Award, several awards were won for Leasing Excellence – Claremont on the Square and Severgn Apartments nabbed Platinum awards, Corner Park Apartments brought home Gold and Keva Flats was awarded Silver. Awards were also won in the Maintenance category, there was Platinum for Meridian at Eagleview, Gold for Chaddwell Apartments, Claremont Apartments, Claremont on the Square, Corner Park Apartments and Weatherstone Flats, as well as Silver for New Kent Apartments. In addition to the awards in Leasing and Maintenance, Hankin Apartments also brought home three Overall Community Excellence awards. The Overall Community Excellence awards are derived from the community’s overall appearance and amenities. Meridian at Eagleview was awarded Platinum and both Claremont on the Square and Severgn Apartments took home Gold. It was a particularly extraordinary night for Claremont on the Square and Severgn Apartments, the two properties also tied for 4th property in the top 10 property category. Hankin Apartments is familiar with taking home numerous awards, including those from the Pennsylvania Apartment Association Best of Apartment Living Awards – some accolades over the years include, Service Manager of the Year 2020 (Ezequiel Santiago, Keva Flats), Property Manager of the Year 2019 (Tania Boddy, Severgn Apartments), Property Manager of the Year Runner-Up 2019 (Andi Foley, Chaddwell Apartments), and Service Manager of the Year 2018 (Rusty Hugill, Meridian at Eagleview). Additionally, earlier this year, SatisFacts epIQ (Experience & Performance Intelligence Quotient) named Hankin Apartments the #3 Property Management Company with 10-24 communities in the entire country and Canada. They recently broke ground on their newest apartment community River Station, located in Downingtown, which is projected to open in Spring 2023. If you would like to learn more about calling a Hankin Apartments community home, visit hankinapartments.com.

