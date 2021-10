YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) – In a sunny Sunday matinee match, the Eastern Michigan University soccer team dropped its Mid-American Conference home opener against Miami, 2-1. The result brings the Eagles' overall record to 1-6-2 on the season and their MAC record to 0-1-1. "We had a great start to the match, scoring a goal in the third minute, and a fantastic save fromChelsea Abbotts (Ottawa, Ontario-Mother Teresa) on a Miami penalty kick," Head Coach Scott Hall said postgame. "But, in critical moments of the game we have to elevate our play and our will to win."

YPSILANTI, MI ・ 6 DAYS AGO