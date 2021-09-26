Olmsted County celebrates Ear of Corn Water Tower revitalization

(ABC 6 News) - Many gathered in Graham Park Saturday morning to celebrate a landmark that we all know and love here in Olmsted County: The Ear of Corn Water Tower. The celebration was to honor the recent painting of the tower and to mark a new chapter of this beloved landmark in Graham Park. Not only did the event mark the revitalization of the Ear of Corn Water Tower, but it was also a time to celebrate its long history in our community.