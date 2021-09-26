Tesla introduces Safety Score (Beta) system that incentivizes safe driving
As Tesla starts the rollout of its “Request Full Self Driving” button to more members of its fleet, the company has also introduced its Safety Score (Beta) system to evaluate driving behaviors. With this new system on hand, Tesla has effectively incentivized and gamified safe driving, which would likely make the rollout of programs such as FSD Beta a lot smoother and less likely to result in accidents.www.teslarati.com
Comments / 0