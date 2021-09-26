CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla introduces Safety Score (Beta) system that incentivizes safe driving

By Simon Alvarez
teslarati.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Tesla starts the rollout of its “Request Full Self Driving” button to more members of its fleet, the company has also introduced its Safety Score (Beta) system to evaluate driving behaviors. With this new system on hand, Tesla has effectively incentivized and gamified safe driving, which would likely make the rollout of programs such as FSD Beta a lot smoother and less likely to result in accidents.

Green Car Reports

NTSB chief calls Tesla Full Self-Driving "misleading and irresponsible," amid city-driving beta test

The new head of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) called out Tesla's use of "Full Self-Driving" branding for its non-autonomous driver-assistance tech in a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal. NTSB boss Jennifer Homendy called the Full Self-Driving name "misleading and irresponsible," saying that consumers pay more attention...
CARS
CleanTechnica

Tesla’s Autopilot Saves More Lives: Suspected DUI Driver Passed Out While Driving & Was Safely Stopped

Tesla’s Autopilot feature is not perfect, but it has already saved countless lives. Yesterday, the life of a woman who passed out while driving and the lives of the police who attempted to stop the car were potentially saved. The lives of those on the highway were also possibly saved, thanks to Autopilot’s ability to keep the car safe and stop driving when necessary.
TRAFFIC
Inverse

Tesla Full Self-Driving: Safety score explained and how to apply for beta

Want to try Tesla’s full self-driving car software? You’ll have to undergo a safety test first. Over the weekend, CEO Elon Musk announced an update to the company’s electric car software via Twitter. The in-car computer now offers a button to request access to the ongoing full self-driving beta program. Touching the button brings up a disclaimer that Tesla will evaluate your performance as a driver to determine eligibility.
CARS
Benzinga

Hands On The Wheel! Tesla Launches Full Self Driving Beta Request Button

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) launched a button allowing its car users to request access to the beta testing program of its full self-driving software. What Happened: According to a tweet published on Saturday by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the button allowing to request access to the full self-driving beta program will be pushed to vehicles in an over-the-air software update tonight.
CARS
Investopedia

Tesla (TSLA) to Expand 'Full Self-Driving Capability' Beta

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is planning to ramp up its roll out its of Full Self-Driving (FSD) software to customers by the end of this week. But regulators aren't too happy about it. Tesla plans to offer access to the latest version of its advanced driver assistance software to more drivers starting this Friday.
CARS
protocol.com

Auto-safety watchdog says Tesla 'misled' people on self-driving mode

The chair of the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board told The Wall Street Journal that the name of Tesla's "Full Self-Driving Capability" mode was "misleading and irresponsible" and urged Tesla to delay its rollout. The comments by Jennifer Homendy come as Tesla is preparing to let drivers request an upgrade...
CARS
CleanTechnica

Tesla Applies A Gamification Strategy To Safe Driving

Tesla has released its Safety Score Beta system, a system for assessing driving behavior and including a gamification element. Gamification usually refers to a marketing strategy — for example, getting points for shopping at your favorite stores or coffee places. Whether it’s Uber Gold or Starbucks Stars, the goal is to encourage you to spend more money to receive more points.
TECHNOLOGY
The Verge

Tesla opens ‘Full Self-Driving’ beta software to more customers

Despite the head of the National Transportation Safety Board expressing serious concerns about its safety last week, Tesla has now enabled access to the beta of its “Full Self-Driving” (FSD) program to more Tesla drivers, via a “request” button on Teslas’ dashboard screens. However, before a driver gets access to the software, Tesla will determine their “safety score,” using five criteria that estimate “the likelihood that your driving could result in a future collision,” according to a page on Tesla’s website.
TECHNOLOGY
Tom's Guide

Elon Musk only wants good drivers in Tesla's Full Self-Driving beta

It seems that Elon Musk is tired of San Francisco tech bros sleeping in the back seat of their Teslas with Autopilot enabled. He really wants good responsible drivers to test the car maker's Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta. This is according to a tweet from Musk himself, as reported by...
CARS
teslarati.com

First look at Tesla Autopilot’s emergency vehicle response feature in action

Earlier this month, Tesla rolled out software update 2021.24.12, which included a new Autopilot and Autosteer feature that responds to the presence of stationary emergency vehicles on the road. With the new feature in place, Teslas would now slow down when they detect emergency vehicles such as ambulances and firetrucks, provided that features like Autopilot or Autosteer are engaged.
TECHNOLOGY
itresearchbrief.com

Tesla expands Full Self Driving program beta access to more users

Tesla Inc. has reportedly enabled more drivers to access the beta of its Full Self Driving (FSD) program via a ‘request’ button on the car’s dashboard screen. This news comes despite serious concerns expressed by the head of the National Transportation Safety Board regarding the safety of the program. However,...
TECHNOLOGY
mobilesyrup.com

Anyone can request access to Tesla’s Full Self-Driving beta now

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has created a button. This new button allows any Tesla driver to request access to the company’s ‘Full Self-Driving’ (not technically full self-driving) beta. Musk says that new entries to the beta program will need to have their driving style assessed by the car for a week to ensure they’re not too aggressive.
CARS

