Brandon Belt's 2 blasts set Giants HR record in win over Rockies; magic number 6

DDENVER — Brandon Belt’s quest for team primacy expanded to include some record moments Saturday at Coors Field. Belt’s solo homer in the first inning tied this year’s club with the 2001 Giants for most home runs in a season, with 235. His second homer, in the fifth, broke the record — and the three-run blast helped power a 7-2 victory over the Rockies. At the same time, the Dodgers were losing at Arizona, and with that, the Giants’ magic number to win the NL West is down to six with seven games to play. San Francisco leads the division by two games, and the Giants’ 101 wins are their most since the 1993 team won 103.