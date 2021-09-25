CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Avalanche readier for rough stuff with Kurtis MacDermid, son of former Nordique

Los Angeles Kings defenseman Kurtis MacDermid is congratulated by cadets while heading back to the locker room after the team's NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Air Force Academy, Colo. The Kings won 3-1. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) David Zalubowski

Paul MacDermid was playing for the Quebec Nordiques when son Kurtis was born in 1994. It was the last stop on a 690-game NHL career. Kurtis said he has some old, child-sized Nordiques jerseys in his closet.

The Nordiques, of course, are now the Avalanche and Kurtis needs a lot more fabric. The 6-foot-5, 233-pound defenseman was acquired by Colorado in a summer trade.

“To be able to wear one of those like my dad did, it’s pretty special for me for sure,” MacDermid said.

MacDermid has been involved with the Los Angeles organization since signing as a free agent in 2012. He was selected by the Seattle Kraken from the Kings in the July 21 expansion draft, then flipped six days later for Colorado’s fourth-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

The Avalanche didn’t carry an enforcer last season and policed by committee. Even top-line forward and captain Gabriel Landeskog had his opportunity, dropping the gloves with the St. Louis Blues’ Brayden Schenn after a questionable hit.

If MacDermid is in the lineup, he’s the most qualified to handle those situations going forward. He added four clips to his hockeyfights.com resume last season and has 14 total in the NHL. He also had two goals and two assists in 28 games, but that’s not what he’s known for.

“It's pretty obvious. Physicality is what I bring,” MacDermid said. “I'm just making sure that the other team doesn’t take advantage of any of the guys.

“I want to bring to bring that presence to this team and this squad. Make sure the guys are playing with that full confidence. Let them do their job.”

Coach Jared Bednar said he plans to use him. Though the role of enforcers has shifted since Paul MacDermid's days, Kurtis has some job security in versatility. Bednar said he’ll try MacDermid on defense first — seeing how that group shakes out in the preseason — but the 27-year-old could be a winger.

“He's a great teammate. He's willing to learn,” Bednar said. “He's a hard-working guy. A little bit of a throwback.

“It's something that we have needed and are excited to add to our roster.”

Note

Defenseman Devon Toews has skated with a coach between sessions this week as he recovers from offseason shoulder surgery. Bednar said he’d been cleared for everything but contact and will eventually join the group in a red non-contact jersey. He’s expected to miss regular-season games.

"I predict that when he gets cleared for contact, it’s not going to be a long process to get him ready to play,” Bednar said.

Bednar plans to focus on special teams scenarios Monday and change the groups around. They remained the same Thursday to Saturday.

chatsports.com

2021-22 Colorado Avalanche Preview: Designed to win, destined to choke?

How many of us have chosen the Colorado Avalanche to win the Stanley Cup on our playoff brackets, year after year? The Avalanche are stocked with generational talents like Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar, but the team has yet to break out of the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
NHL
Gazette

Undrafted Colorado Avalanche forward Logan O'Connor rewarded for progression

There isn’t a catchy acronym for Logan O’Connor’s method, from undrafted free agent out of the University of Denver to protected and appreciated Colorado Avalanche energy player, fresh three-year contract extension in hand. There’s some security, and that’s not nothing. But the day after his extension was announced, O’Connor said...
NHL
theleafsnation.com

Kurtis Gabriel brings new personality to Leafs

A goal and a fight, that’s what Kurtis Gabriel gave Toronto Maple Leafs fans in his debut with the hockey club. There was a feeling of excitement in Scotiabank Arena on Saturday night. It was the first time the Leafs have had that many fans in the arena since before the pandemic.
NHL
Gazette

Still helping team while recovering from concussion, Colorado Avalanche regain services of veteran defenseman Erik Johnson

Erik Johnson is back and invigorated in, functionally, sunglasses. His comparison. The Colorado Avalanche’s longest-tenured player’s tinted visor will help under the bright arena lights as he returns from a concussion that limited him to four games in 2021. In his first media availability since the injury Jan. 30, Johnson confirmed what many who saw the play guessed – the impact with the ice was worse than the hit from Minnesota’s Jordan Greenway.
NHL
chatsports.com

Montreal Canadiens: Still Some Interesting Last Minute PTO Options

The Montreal Canadiens hit the ice for the first time today in their 2021-22 training camp. They have 70 players in attendance, well 69 with the absence of Shea Weber who did his physicals last week and is not actually taking part in the on-ice portion. However, they could still...
NHL
coloradohockeynow.com

Colorado Avalanche goes green with new uniform materials

The case can easily be made that the Colorado Avalanche is one of the most environmentally-conscious organizations in all of pro sports. Since last season, there are no more plastic cups to be found inside Ball Arena – it’s all aluminum, which is easy to recycle. Now, even the Avs’ uniforms are going green:
HOCKEY
chatsports.com

Colorado Avalanche Game Day: The preseason begins

It may only be the preseason but Colorado Avalanche hockey is back and it’s back where last season ended. The Avalanche will open their preseason schedule this evening as they head to Vegas to take on the Golden Knights. Time: 8:00 PM Mountain Time. Location: T-Mobile Arena. Broadcast/Streaming: NHL Network.
NHL
NHL

Peter McNab, Colorado Avalanche Color Analyst, Health Update

Altitude Sports announced today that Peter McNab, color analyst on Colorado Avalanche telecasts, has been diagnosed with cancer and is currently receiving treatment. Peter is a broadcasting legend, having been a part of the Avalanche family for the past 26 years, joining them during their inaugural season in 1995. Peter has made the decision to continue in his role on Altitude Sports, starting with the October 5th preseason game between the Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights.
NHL
