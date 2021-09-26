CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man dead after shooting on East Lake Street in Minneapolis

By FOX 9 Staff
fox9.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man has died after a shooting Saturday evening along East Lake Street in Minneapolis. Police responded to East Lake Street near 27th Avenue South shortly before 7 p.m. and found a man who had been seriously injured. He was rushed to the hospital where police say he later died. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, but officers say it appears the victim and suspect knew each other and this was not a random incident.

