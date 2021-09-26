Krystal And Jinyoung Are Unwilling To Back Down From Their Fight In “Police University”
B1A4‘s Jinyoung and f(x)’s Krystal will be going through a crisis in their relationship on KBS 2TV’s “Police University.”. “Police University” is about the chaotic investigation that ensues when a professor at an elite police university teams up with a student who is a genius hacker. Jinyoung and Krystal star as university students Kang Sun Ho and Oh Kang Hee, while Cha Tae Hyun stars as passionate detective-turned-professor Yoo Dong Man.www.soompi.com
