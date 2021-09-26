CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes LB K'Vaughan Pope escorted off field after blowup on sideline

By Tom VanHaaren
ESPN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOhio State linebacker K'Vaughan Pope was escorted to the locker room in the second quarter of Saturday's game against Akron after a blowup on the sideline. Pope, according to Lettermen Row, tried to enter the game in the second quarter but was waved off by Buckeyes linebacker Teradja Mitchell. Once back on the sideline, Pope walked toward the locker room before being walked back to the sideline by an Ohio State staffer.

X1XX
6d ago

Waaaaa, I wanna do what I want and no coach is gonna tell me what to do. Hope he never makes it to the NFL or any other college team.

