Public Health

Large Top Workplaces winners find creative ways to manage pandemic stress

By Alexander Soule
NewsTimes
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs companies return to normal after the worst of the pandemic, some of Connecticut’s large employers are finding creative ways to deal with new kinds of workplace stresses. At Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties, that means managing what was, for a time at least, the hottest real estate market in memory. That’s a good sort of stress but one that requires a balancing act — and help from a psychologist — as CEO Candace Adams describes it.

US News and World Report

Smaller Delaware Businesses Find Ways to Survive Pandemic

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Small businesses have faced big-time problems throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. And for many, it was no longer just about trying to get by. It was a matter of survival. Local small-business owners Rous and Angie Robles of My Sister’s Fault bakery in Milford, Mike Rasmussen of...
DELAWARE STATE
Middletown Press

Small Top Workplaces winners maintain employee culture during COVID

Eighteen months ago, software company Criterion, mental health care provider Autism Behavioral Health and wholesale distributor The Star Supply Co., were grappling with the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, the pandemic is far from over, but the three firms have demonstrated their ability to navigate the global health...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Norwalk Hour

Midsize Top Workplaces winners emphasize making employees feel good

One trait shared by the leading companies on the Hearst Connecticut Media list of Top Workplaces among midsize employers is the ability to make employees feel like what they do matters. And that extends to customers. “How we treat them is how they will treat our customers,” said Mark Curtis,...
BUSINESS
State
Connecticut State
The Oregonian

Employee survey determines Top Workplaces

As employers take extraordinary steps to meet the needs of workers and customers during the pandemic, the Top Workplaces awards, handed out Wednesday, Sept. 22, are recognizing those efforts. > Here are the 119 best places to work in Oregon and SW Washington: Top Workplaces 2021. Survey feedback from employees...
ECONOMY
Hartford Courant

Here are the Top Workplace 2021 winners for large, midsize and small categories

The results are in for the Hartford Courant’s Top Workplaces 21 competition and 58 companies and organizations in Connecticut are being recognized. “After employees from companies across Hartford, Middlesex, Tolland, New London & Windham counties were surveyed, this afternoon we recognize the best of the best,’' said Andrew Julien, publisher and editor of the Courant. “Our top 58 workplaces, ...
HARTFORD, CT
Fortune

UKG CEO lights the way to an A+ workplace for employees

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Between the Black Lives Matter movement, the COVID-19 pandemic, and efforts to improve diversity in the workplace, the conversation about employees' relationships with the companies they work for has amped up over the last several years.
BUSINESS
bozemanmagazine.com

How to Manage the Stress of Owning a Business

For some entrepreneurs, owning a business is a dream come true. However, without proper stress management, that dream can quickly become a nightmare. What you need to ensure this doesn’t happen are the right stress management techniques. With the right techniques, you can cope with the stress of owning a...
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

How Women in the Workplace Continue to be Impacted by the Pandemic

Rachel Thomas, co-founder and CEO at LeanIn.org, and Jess Huang, partner at McKinsey & Company of co-author of a report on women in the workplace, joined Cheddar’s “Closing Bell” to discuss findings in the study that show just how impacted women have been during the pandemic. One finding shows that women in the workplace, compared to the same time last year, are exhibiting more burnout as they took on more unrewarded responsibilities for their employers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Investopedia

Managing Financial and Mental Stress

Forward planning is the best way to alleviate the financial stress and anxiety that many Americans have faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a group of financial experts that took part in Investopedia's "Your Money Your Health" virtual conference. The second panel of the event—which saw Investopedia's Editor-in-Chief Caleb...
MENTAL HEALTH
muncievoice.com

8 Effective Ways To Boost Workplace Productivity

For a business to enjoy the benefits of profitability and growth, its employees must be efficient and productive. When there’s a decline in a business’s level of productivity, there may be negative consequences on various elements of the company, such as employee happiness, profitability, and retention rates. It can also hinder your business’s efforts in reaching goals. So, how can you ensure that you boost workplace productivity? Here are a few of the most effective methods for increasing productivity in your company.
SMALL BUSINESS
bakingbusiness.com

Bakeries embrace their workforce in creative ways

How can bakeries help their workers not only succeed but also want to stay with the company?. Kerry Goyette, behavioral science expert, founder and president of Aperio Consulting Group, who works with companies to improve their cultures, said the first thing she does when she starts to assess a company’s culture is talk to managers and frontline employees about what it feels like to work at the company.
INDUSTRY
