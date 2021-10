While there are a great many things that we can finally access on the Galaxy Watch 4 thanks to Google Play: Gboard for better voice typing, a wider array of apps and watch faces, and Google Pay for Wear OS. While Samsung Pay is okay in its own right, Google Pay is more widely available and already has my card info from my Google Play purchases, and it probably has yours, too. That makes setting up Google Pay on the Galaxy Watch 4, the best Android smartwatch around, an absolute breeze.

CELL PHONES ・ 6 DAYS AGO