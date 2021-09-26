CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Southern California Under Smoke – Groves of Giant Sequoias Threatened by Intense Fires

By Adam Voiland, NASA Earth Observatory
scitechdaily.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe KNP fire complex and Windy fire are threatening groves of giant sequoias and prompting authorities to issue evacuation orders. NASA satellites first detected signs of the KNP fire complex and the Windy fire within Sequoia National Park and the Tule River Reservation on September 10, 2021. Two weeks later, the lightning-triggered and wind-fueled blazes have spread and grown more intense, threatening groves of giant sequoias and prompting authorities to issue evacuation orders.

scitechdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Watch Live: The 2021 Women's March in Washington, D.C.

The 2021 Women's March is taking place on Saturday with celebrity guests and a message focused on reproductive rights. Nearly five years after its debut, which drew hundreds of thousands of protesters to Washington the day after the Trump inauguration, the march this year is being organized by dozens of groups including Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the Service Employees International Union and Abortion Care Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
The Hill

Judge questions private enforcement of Texas abortion law

A federal judge questioned Texas's recently enacted law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy as the state clashed with the federal government in court Friday over the Justice Department's effort to block the measure. U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman gave few signs during a Friday hearing about how...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Fires#Giant Sequoias#Nasa Earth Observatory#Knp#Noaa#Kmp#Information Service#Nesdis
NBC News

California to require Covid vaccines for schoolchildren

SAN FRANCISCO — California will become the first U.S. state to require Covid-19 vaccinations for children to attend public and private schools in person in a mandate that could impact millions of students. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that the coronavirus shot will be added to 10 other immunizations...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW

Comments / 0

Community Policy