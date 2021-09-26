CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJPW Strong: Fighting Spirit Unleashed Results 09.25.21: Jay White vs. Wheeler Yuta, More

By Ashish
411mania.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNJPW Strong: Fighting Spirit Unleashed results from Long Beach, CA at Thunder Studios are below (h/t WrestlingInc):. * Yuji Nagata & Yuya Uemura defeated Kevin Knight & The DKC. * Jay White defeated Wheeler Yuta. * Ren Narita defeated Fred Rosser.

411mania.com

