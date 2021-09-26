Salvation Army prepares to help hungry families on Thanksgiving
The N.E.W. Salvation Army anticipates meeting the needs of 600 or more family members and neighbors this Thanksgiving in Nash, Edgecombe and Wilson counties. Economic and pandemic challenges are continuing for a second Thanksgiving season. Neighbors are in need and families are now becoming one the fastest growing segments of the homeless population. Many people will turn to The Salvation Army for help and hope this Thanksgiving season.www.rockymounttelegram.com
