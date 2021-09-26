Montana State overcomes sluggish start to defeat Portland State, 30-17

PORTLAND, OR — It was a beautiful day for football in the city of roses, as Montana State traveled to Portland to take on the Portland State Vikings Saturday afternoon. However, it wasn’t all sunshine and roses for the Bobcats to start the game. This one would be a test for MSU as they kicked off Big Sky conference play. It wasn’t Drake or the University of San Diego. However, they would overcome a 10-9 deficit at halftime to win 30-17.