CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Abilene Christian dominates Lamar in 56-0 victory

By Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 6 days ago

BEAUMONT, Texas — Stone Earle passed for three touchdowns and Peyton Mansell ran for 107 yards and a score as Abilene Christian routed Lamar 56-0 on Saturday night. Tyrese White added 82 yards rushing for the Wildcats (3-1, 1-0 Atlantic Sun-WAC Challenge). The defense held Lamar to 136 total yards and scored two touchdowns as Ryan Stapp returned an interception 25 yards for a TD and Koy Richardson returned a fumble 25-yards for a touchdown.

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
michigansportsradio.com

Grand Valley Christian Cruises to Victory Over Washtenaw

The Grand Valley Christian Patriots had a slight change of plans early this week, as they were originally set to host the Washtenaw Saints. A scheduling conflict left the Patriots without a home, and the club instead travelled to Washtenaw County for their Saturday afternoon ballgame. The drive home for Coach Brian Shafer’s team had to be a happy one, as the Patriots cruised to a 40-0 victory.
EDUCATION
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To The Boise State News

Boise State has been one of the most sought after Group of Five college football programs during the recent spurt of realignment. However, it sounds like the Broncos won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. According to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, Boise State informed the Mountain West on Thursday that it...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Anniston Star

Victory Christian cruises past Talladega Central

PELL CITY — Victory Christian picked up its second win of the season after defeating Talladega Central 49-0 on Friday. The Lions now sit at 2-1 in the region and 3-2 overall while the Tigers still look to secure their first win. Defensive coordinator Jeff Martin served as acting head...
PELL CITY, AL
Bakersfield Californian

Stockdale dominates El Diamante, improves to 3-0 with 27-0 victory

It’s fair to say the Stockdale football team entered this season with a chip on their collective shoulders. Not that anyone could blame them. Heading into the 2021 campaign, the Mustangs had lost seven straight regular season games, including an 0-4 run in the spring less than five months ago.
HIGH SCHOOL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Walton Tribune

Holy Innocents’ 56, Loganville Christian 0: Bears dominate Loganville Christian

LOGANVILLE — Loganville Christian is still in search of its first victory of the season after suffering a 56-0 loss to Holy Innocents’ at Hawkins Field on Friday. The Golden Bears (3-1) came into the matchup looking to exercise the demons of a 49-0 rout suffered at the hands of defending Class A-Private state champion Prince Avenue Christian a week ago.
LOGANVILLE, GA
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene High offensive line shines in victory over Permian

The Abilene High Eagles got district play started with an impressive victory over Odessa Permian. The Panthers were one of the favorites to win District 2-6A, but Abilene High made it look easy. Mike Fullen’s team controlled the line of scrimmage and the clock all night long with 248 yards...
ABILENE, TX
kpyn.net

White, Abilene Christian beat D-II UT Permian Basin 34-9

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Tyrese White ran for 103 yards and Abilene Christian piled up 27 points in the second quarter to defeat Division II-member UT Permian Basin 34-9. White was one of four players to share the Wildcats’ four touchdowns. His 40-yard TD run got things started in the second quarter, then Stone Earle hit Kobe Clark with a 16-yard pass and Jordan Paup returned an interception for a score and a 27-6 halftime lead. Anthony Smith’s 4-yard run closed out the scoring in the fourth quarter. Earle completed 17 of 24 passes for 143 yards.
ABILENE, TX
Fresno Bee

Hooker in on 4 TDs, leads Tennessee to easy win, 56-0

Tennessee played Saturday's game with one eye on Tennessee Tech and the other on Florida. Hendon Hooker threw for 199 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another, and the Volunteer defense came up with four interceptions in a 56-0 rout of the Golden Eagles (0-3). The victory sets up...
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Asun Wac
Fox17

Unity Christian rolls to 4-0 with dominant win over Allendale

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Few teams in West Michigan have been as dominant as Unity Christian in 2021 as Craig Tibbe's group picked up a 46-7 win on Friday night against Allendale. The Crusaders have now outscored opponents, 219-43 through the first four weeks of the season. It's the second consecutive...
ALLENDALE, MI
catchitkansas.com

Northwest rolls past East, 56-0

WICHITA, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - Northwest got back to its winning ways, dominating East in a key city league matchup to roll past the Blue Aces 56-0 in week four. With the win the Grizzlies move on to 2-2 on the season while East drops to 1-3. Northwest dominated...
WICHITA, KS
chelseaupdate.com

Chelsea Freshman Football Drops Pioneer, 56-0 (with slideshow)

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Chris Orlandi for the information in this story and Burrill Strong for the photos.) The Chelsea High School freshmen football team defeated Pioneer High School 56-0 Friday at home. The Bulldog offense had been struggling this season, averaging only 11 points per game through...
CHELSEA, MI
Claremore Progress

FOOTBALL: Verdigris survives Victory Christian upset bid

TULSA - WOW! What a comeback. After suffering through one of its worst quarters in recent memory, Verdigris hit the ground running in the second half. The Cardinals finally seemed alive and churned their way to a 24-21 triumph over Victory Christian on Friday night at Victory Stadium. Down two...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
osubeavers.com

Beavers Dominate Vandals for 42-0 Victory

CORVALLIS – The Oregon State football team notched a dominant 42-0 victory over Idaho Saturday afternoon at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. B.J. Baylor rushed for 68 yards and two touchdowns, making him the first Beaver with three-consecutive multi-touchdown games since Storm Woods in 2012. Trey Lowe ran for 68 yards, while Deshaun Fenwick ran for 58.
OREGON STATE
nwaonline.com

PERRYVILLE 59, CONWAY CHRISTIAN 0

PERRYVILLE – Tyler Givens completed 7 of 8 passes for 114 yards and 4 touchdowns as Perryville (2-1) opened up a huge halftime lead and rolled to victory. Gatlin Peoples rushed 12 times for 137 yards and a touchdown, and Luke Underwood carried 9 times for 101 yards and a score for the Mustangs, who led 53-0 at halftime before coasting in the second half to keep Conway Christian (0-3) winless on the season.
PERRYVILLE, AR
bctribune.com

Hearne line dominates in 33-0 victory at Snook

Hearne’s big defensive line was too much for Snook’s offense last Friday, with the Bluejays held to just four rushing yards and 79 total yards in a 33-0 loss. Snook, 1-3, played respectably on defense, but the defense was on the field too much, as the Eagles steadily wore down the Bluejays. Hearne, 2-2, led 26-0 at halftime adding a final score on a punt return in the third quarter. Snook Head…
HEARNE, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Henderson Lions roar past Spring Hill Panthers, 56-0

Friday’s big catfight between Spring Hill and Henderson was one-sided from the outset, as the visiting Lions scored touchdowns on their first five possessions and cruised to an impressive 56-0 over the host Panthers in Panther Stadium. Henderson (3-1) roared to a 35-0 lead at the half while rolling up...
HENDERSON, TX
Chanute Tribune

Cubs dominate both ends, trounce Neodesha, 56-0

HUMBOLDT — The Humboldt Cubs’ stock is trending upward. After squeaking out a 28-26 victory over the Fredonia Yellowjackets last week, the Cubs (2-1) thumped the Neodesha Bluestreaks (0-3) 56-0 on Friday night for their second consecutive win. “I think this is what you strive for because you always want...
HUMBOLDT, KS
The Joplin Globe

Lamar football off to a blistering 4-0 start

The Lamar Tigers are playing like a team on title defense so far in the 2021 campaign. Led by a three-phase effort, the top-ranked team in Class 2 is off to a scorching 4-0 start for the first time since 2018, but seventh time in the last nine seasons. Lamar is fresh off perhaps its biggest win of the season with a 48-22 victory over Nevada in the Silver Tiger rivalry last week.
LAMAR, MO
acusports.com

Eight Wildcats find paydirt in 56-0 road rout of Lamar

BEAUMONT, TEXAS – Abilene Christian University's quarterback duo of Stone Earle and Peyton Mansell flummoxed Lamar University and the Wildcat defense scored twice in a 56-0 thrashing of the Cardinals on Saturday night in Provost Umphrey Stadium. Earle, a redshirt freshman, threw three first-half touchdowns and Mansell, a redshirt sophomore,...
BEAUMONT, TX
northwestgeorgianews.com

FOOTBALL: Bulldogs dominate Braves to earn shutout victory, 42-0

FRANKLIN — Each game this season has seen the Cedartown Bulldogs improve on the one before it. A close win over a 7A program? Done. Coming back from a forced break because of COVID-19 concerns? Did it. Routing their opponent for their home opener? Check. When Friday night found the...
FRANKLIN, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy