After a tough loss last week to open up the 2021 campaign, the Patriots have an opportunity to get back on track this week in New York. Both Mac Jones and Zach Wilson are looking to build off their strong debuts and put their team in the win column for the first time this season. With the Patriots fumbling twice and committing 8 penalties for 84 yards, ball security and staying discipline was focal point in practice this week. The key for the Patriots is to continue to improve each week and with the Jets having such a young and inexperienced roster, the Patriots should be able to dominate in all three phases of the game on Sunday.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO