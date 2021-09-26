In a clash of titans, Robbie Lawler gets what he 'expected,' outlasts Nick Diaz in UFC 266 showstopper
LAS VEGAS -- Robbie Lawler came over to a sitting Nick Diaz and grabbed his hands. The two put their foreheads together as a sign of respect. Lawler and Diaz, two aging fighters revered for their classic MMA fights, went to battle again on Saturday night at UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena. The two pushed a relentless pace -- especially considering they are both closer to 40 years old than 30 -- but in the end, Lawler was the victor via TKO at 44 seconds of the third round.www.espn.com
