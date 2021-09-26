In a clash of titans, Robbie Lawler gets what he 'expected,' outlasts Nick Diaz in UFC 266 showstopper

Former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler has no plans of retiring win-or-lose against Nick Diaz next Saturday night at UFC 266. Lawler takes on Diaz in a five-round, non-title fight at UFC 266 next weekend at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. For Lawler, he is currently riding a four-fight losing skid and he has lost five of his last six fights overall. At age 39 and turning 40 years old in 2022, there have been some suggestions that this could be the final time we see Lawler step into the Octagon, particularly if he loses to Diaz. But as far as Lawler goes, he has no plans on retiring anytime soon, and in fact, he is incredibly excited about fighting Diaz once again. Speaking to TMZ Sports, Lawler said it’s “not possible” that he will retire after this fight.

UFC ・ 13 DAYS AGO