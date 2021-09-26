CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

In a clash of titans, Robbie Lawler gets what he 'expected,' outlasts Nick Diaz in UFC 266 showstopper

By Marc Raimondi
ESPN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS -- Robbie Lawler came over to a sitting Nick Diaz and grabbed his hands. The two put their foreheads together as a sign of respect. Lawler and Diaz, two aging fighters revered for their classic MMA fights, went to battle again on Saturday night at UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena. The two pushed a relentless pace -- especially considering they are both closer to 40 years old than 30 -- but in the end, Lawler was the victor via TKO at 44 seconds of the third round.

www.espn.com

Comments / 1

Related
firstsportz.com

“It’s my brother, it’s my baby brother, you know?” – Nick Diaz says he would never rewatch Nate Diaz vs Leon Edwards at UFC 263

Nick Diaz and Nate Diaz are probably the most popular siblings in modern MMA. The brothers from Stockton, California are known for their toughness inside the cage with the brotherly bond the two share transcending boundaries. Recently, Nate Diaz made his return to the Octagon after almost 2 years (at UFC 263. He took on Leon Edwards in the first-ever 5-round non-title fight in the history of UFC.
UFC
Bloody Elbow

UFC 266: Pros react to Robbie Lawler’s battle and unusual finish against Nick Diaz

17 years after their first encounter, Robbie Lawler managed to get even with Nick Diaz at UFC 266. After two whole rounds of pure striking, the ‘Ruthless’ finally caught Diaz early into the third round, with Nick refusing to continue after getting knocked down, resulting in a TKO stoppage. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the contest.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Jake Shields claims Nick Diaz was “pressured” to take UFC 266 rematch with Robbie Lawler “before he was ready”

Jake Shields claims Nick Diaz was “pressured” into taking tonight’s UFC 266 rematch with Robbie Lawler “before he was ready”. The MMA Icon, Diaz (26-10 MMA), returned to action from a six year hiatus this evening in hopes of defeating ‘Ruthless’ for a second time. The pair had originally collided seventeen years ago in a welterweight bout at UFC 47, with the Stockton native emerging victorious by way of second round knockout.
UFC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
bjpenndotcom

Robbie Lawler has no plans of retiring win-or-lose against Nick Diaz at UFC 266

Former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler has no plans of retiring win-or-lose against Nick Diaz next Saturday night at UFC 266. Lawler takes on Diaz in a five-round, non-title fight at UFC 266 next weekend at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. For Lawler, he is currently riding a four-fight losing skid and he has lost five of his last six fights overall. At age 39 and turning 40 years old in 2022, there have been some suggestions that this could be the final time we see Lawler step into the Octagon, particularly if he loses to Diaz. But as far as Lawler goes, he has no plans on retiring anytime soon, and in fact, he is incredibly excited about fighting Diaz once again. Speaking to TMZ Sports, Lawler said it’s “not possible” that he will retire after this fight.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Diaz
Person
Donald Cerrone
Person
Nate Diaz
Person
Robbie Lawler
Person
Anderson Silva
bjpenndotcom

Georges St-Pierre on Nick Diaz’s late weight change request for UFC 266: “He’s either, I’m sorry to say it, stupid or extremely clever”

Georges St-Pierre has shared his thoughts on Nick Diaz’s last minute weight change request for his UFC 266 rematch with Robbie Lawler. Diaz (26-9 MMA) and Lawler (28-15 MMA) originally collided seventeen years ago in a welterweight bout at UFC 47, with the Stockton native emerging victorious by way of second round knockout.
UFC
firstsportz.com

“I would run back to her grave to promise her I would make it as a fighter,” The heartbreaking love story that shaped Nick Diaz’s fighting career

Nick Diaz is an American mixed martial artist and the former Strikeforce welterweight champion. He won his first fight by submitting Mike Wick with a triangle choke just after his 18th birthday. He took an absence for fighting in 2015 and returned to the competition to take on Robbie Lawler at UFC 266. Nick Diaz lost his fight against Robbie Lawler in the third round, and this Lawler avenged the loss that Diaz gave him 17 years ago.
UFC
thefocus.news

Joe Rogan sends Nick Diaz warning to Robbie Lawler ahead of UFC 266

Nick Diaz and Robbie Lawler are set to go head to head at UFC 266 this weekend, over 17 years after they first faced each other. Diaz has been away from the sport for almost six years now. Some fans were convinced he wasn’t coming back, but his rematch against Lawler this weekend has got everyone really excited once again.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Din Thomas calls “foul play” on Nick Diaz’s late weight change for Robbie Lawler rematch at UFC 266

Din Thomas has called out Nick Diaz for requesting a swap from welterweight to middleweight just days before his fight against Robbie Lawler. It was reported earlier in the week that Diaz, who has been known to make waves during fight week before, had asked the UFC to change his fight versus Lawler from 170 pounds to 185 pounds. It appears as if Lawler obliged, meaning the change was confirmed for UFC 266.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Combat#Mma#Tko#Espn
bjpenndotcom

Nick Diaz reveals why he was freaked out by Robbie Lawler before their first fight at UFC 47

UFC welterweight superstar Nick Diaz revealed why he was freaked out by Robbie Lawler before their first fight at UFC 47 back in 2004. 17 years ago, Diaz and Lawler met inside the Octagon at UFC 47, and Diaz scored a first-round KO on his rival. All these years later and now these two are set to rematch at UFC 266 this Saturday night in Las Vegas. It’s a rivalry almost 20 years in the making and the rematch is one of the most highly-anticipated fights of the rest of the year for MMA fans.
UFC
chatsports.com

Nick Diaz's UFC Future Uncertain After Robbie Lawler Fight, Dana White Says

Nick Diaz is set to make his return to UFC after six years away with a bout against Robbie Lawler, but his competitive schedule beyond that is a mystery. "I don't know," UFC president Dana White said Diaz's future, per TMZ Sports. "I never know that either. We'll take it one fight at a time.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
MMAmania.com

Nick Diaz: ‘I got stabbed,’ Nate Diaz was ‘getting into gang fights’

Nick Diaz and his brother, Nate Diaz, know plenty about adversity. Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler 2 serves as a marquee fight on the pay-per-view (PPV) main card of UFC 266: “Volkanovski vs. Ortega,” which will take place this weekend (Sat., Sept. 25, 2021) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, streaming online via ESPN+. Ahead of the clash, Diaz opened up about his upbringing in a fight preview titled “Crossing Paths Again” from the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) YouTube channel.
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy