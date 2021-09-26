CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump says he has 'a mouth that tells the truth' while making false statements at Georgia rally

By Sarah Al-Arshani
Business Insider
Business Insider
 6 days ago

President Donald Trump discusses the potential impact of Hurricane Michael during a meeting with Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and FEMA Administrator Brock Long in the Oval Office of the White House on October 10, 2018 in Washington, DC.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

  • Former President Donald Trump slammed the US withdrawal from Afghanistan in a rally in Georgia on Saturday.
  • Trump said Democrats think he has a "big mouth" and don't want him to talk about Afghanistan.
  • Trump claimed he only speaks the "truth" but delivered a speech filled with inaccuracies and lies.
Former President Donald Trump said Democrats are "after" him because they think he has a "big mouth" during a rally in Georgia on Saturday.

"They want to go after me because I have, they think, a big mouth. I don't have a big mouth, you know what I have, I have a mouth that tells the truth," Trump told the crowd.

The former president was discussing the US withdrawal from Afghanistan in a speech filled with inaccuracies and false statements.

Trump recounted a bizarre exchange of what he said happened when Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar learned of the US withdrawal.

"He gets a call or a message. It said the military has left. He said 'you're nuts' in their language," Trump said of Baradar.

Trump blamed President Joe Biden for sending people to Afghanistan to help with the withdrawal "who weren't even familiar with all of it" including 13 service members who were killed in an ISIS-K terror attack.

However, it was Trump who started the process to withdraw troops from Afghanistan, at one point even bragging about it.

Trump falsely claimed those evacuated were not eligible to be evacuated. He also claimed the administration "abandoned hundreds of American citizens in enemy-occupied territory."

The US began evacuating Americans and Afghan allies soon after the Taliban took over Kabul on August 15. Biden considered extending the August 31 deadline to withdraw all troops from the country but the Taliban threatened "consequences" if the US did not leave by the deadline.

More than 120,000 people had been evacuated from the country by the time the last US plane left Kabul. Evacuees were vetted before boarding flights out of the country, in secondary stops, as well as before coming into the US, for those who are being processed to be resettled here.

Trump also criticized Republicans at the rally and reiterated the false claim that the 2020 presidential election was rigged. He was joined by three Republicans who he's endorsed: Herschel Walker, who recently launched a Senate campaign, Rep. Jody Hice, who he's endorsed to replace Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, and Sen. Burt Jones, who worked to overturn the election results in Georgia, the Associated Press reported.

The former president used the rally to slam officials like Raffensperger, a Republican who maintained the election in the state was fair and accurate.

Comments / 131

Halbert Jones
6d ago

This former President of the Nation is a prime example of how easy it is to brainwash a group of small-minded people who are not interested in the truth about what happened before President Biden took office and who is responsible for the negotiations with the Taliban

Reply(13)
49
Shaun Mensen
6d ago

he said he doesn't lie? so back in 1993 he was telling the truth when he asked a reporter "is it wrong to be more attracted to your daughter than your wife? Ivanka was only 13 when he asked that.

Reply(18)
23
1 Peace
6d ago

This Man Donald just won't stop until he talks himself into his own grave. He's his own backstabber. Good Grief Charlie Brown.🤦🏼

Reply(12)
37
Rudy Giuliani, under oath, reveals baseless origins of Trump Big Lie claims

Rachel Maddow reads excerpts from the transcript of a deposition, under oath, of Donald Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani in which he explains that he can't remember but thinks some of the conspiracy theories he pushed about the 2020 election came from social media and he didn't bother to check the truthfulness of the claims from his bombshell source who claimed the election was stolen. Oct. 1, 2021.
Trump asks U.S. judge to force Twitter to restart his account

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump asked a federal judge in Florida on Friday to ask Twitter (TWTR.N) to restore his account, which the company removed in January citing a risk of incitement of violence. Trump filed a request for preliminary injunction against Twitter in the U.S....
Trump May Not Have to Steal 2024

Are constitutionally committed Americans doing all they can to prevent a pro-Trump plot to pervert the 2024 election?. But along with that question, here’s another: Are constitutionally committed Americans doing all they can to prevent Donald Trump from winning the 2024 election fair and square?. The Biden administration’s numbers are...
