CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chaves County, NM

Chile Cheese Festival highlights agricultural industry

By Lisa Dunlap
rdrnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFernando Acosta of Graves Farm and Garden roasts some green chiles Saturday morning while ristras are displayed in the background during the 2021 Chile Cheese Festival on the lawn of the downtown Chaves County Courthouse. The two-day festival that began Friday highlights the area’s agricultural industry, including its chile growers, pecan growers and dairy industry. A volunteer organizer said vendors reported good results and that her group was pleased with participation. “When we first started looking at the vendor list, we were a little concerned that we wouldn’t have the number or variety we were looking for,” said Molly Boyles of MainStreet Roswell. “But it has turned out that we have a good number of vendors and a lot of variety, especially in our food trucks.” Various activities were offered during the event, including ice-cream-eating contests and pecan pie and green chile stew recipe contests. (Lisa Dunlap Photo)

www.rdrnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

California to require Covid vaccines for schoolchildren

SAN FRANCISCO — California will become the first U.S. state to require Covid-19 vaccinations for children to attend public and private schools in person in a mandate that could impact millions of students. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that the coronavirus shot will be added to 10 other immunizations...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reuters

Texas rally launches day of U.S. protests against abortion restrictions

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Women's rights advocates gathered at the Texas Capitol on Saturday to protest against the country's most restrictive abortion law, launching a series of 660 marches around the United States in support of reproductive freedom. A crowd of more than 1,000 protesters assembled in sweltering...
PROTESTS
Fox News

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women's Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird's resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Chaves County, NM
City
Roswell, NM
The Hill

Judge questions private enforcement of Texas abortion law

A federal judge questioned Texas's recently enacted law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy as the state clashed with the federal government in court Friday over the Justice Department's effort to block the measure. U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman gave few signs during a Friday hearing about how...
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

Justice Brett Kavanaugh tests positive for Covid

WASHINGTON — Justice Brett Kavanaugh has tested positive for Covid-19 but has no symptoms, the Supreme Court said Friday. Kavanaugh, 56, who has been fully vaccinated since January, received a test Monday morning before the justices met for a closed-door conference, and the result was negative. But a second test administered Thursday yielded a positive test, the court said.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheese#Agricultural Industry#Green Chiles#Graves Farm#Mainstreet Roswell
The Hill

Taiwan bristles at China's latest and largest show of air power

Taiwan on Saturday condemned China for flying 38 military aircraft into the country’s Air Defense Identification Zone on Friday, the largest show of air power by the country yet, CNN reported. "China has been wantonly engaged in military aggression, damaging regional peace,” Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang said on Saturday, according...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy