VANOSS — It was only fitting the Vanoss seniors Maddi Dansby and Brinn Brassfield were the heroes for the Lady Wolves on Senior Night. Dansby drove in the game-winning runs on a two-out, two-RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning and Brassfield kept Tupelo in check from the pitcher’s circle in the Lady Wolves’ 3-2 win over local foe Tupelo at home Thursday night.

TUPELO, OK ・ 14 DAYS AGO