Maddening inconsistency, familiar mistakes have FSU at 0-4 for first time since 1974: ‘It’s what we’ve earned.’
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was only midway through the second quarter when thousands of seats inside of Doak Campbell Stadium began to empty. On a picturesque Saturday afternoon in Tallahassee, Florida State appeared to be heading towards one of its more lopsided losses in program history. Louisville had opened up a 31-7 lead with just under two minutes left in first half.www.wctv.tv
