Rainbow Reactor: Fusion Review – If It Paint Broke, Don’t Fix It

Don’t Touch This Button! is a game of Simon Says where nobody ever says Simon Says. You wander into test-chambers, very much in the vein of Portal, The Turing Test and QUBE, and you are presented with a billboard. On that billboard is an outright lie. It might say something like “The solution is in the room”, and you will mentally translate it to the opposite. The code is very much not in the room, so you’re peering through the windows of the test-chamber and – boom – there it is, there’s a code written on a wall outside. You input the code, press the button (the title of the game is just another of those lies), and march through the open door to the next chamber.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO