View more in
Rainbow Reactor: Fusion Review – If It Paint Broke, Don’t Fix It

uploadvr.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatch 3 puzzlers might be one of gaming’s oldest genres, but Rainbow Reactor: Fusion is applying a fresh coat of paint. Read on for our Rainbow Reactor: Fusion review!. Whether you grew up on Puzzle Bobble, plugged hours into Bejeweled or adventured across Puzzle Quest, we’ve all encountered tile-matching at some stage. You’ve never lacked choice for Match 3 games and now VR’s getting a turn with developer Tunermaxx’s Rainbow Reactor: Fusion. Expanding upon 2019’s Rainbow Reactor, Fusion retains that core gameplay whilst adding a single-player campaign. It’s an interesting twist to this old palette, though the canvas has several blemishes.

Gamespot

Kena: Bridge Of Spirits Review - Don't Fear The Reaper

In Kena: Bridge of Spirits, everyday items are imbued with new, unseen emotional significance. A wooden mask is a link to the spirit of the person for whom it was made. Objects like a construction hammer or a box filled with food are tied to memories of people who have been lost. Locations that were once the sites of vibrant and happy times are scarred with the pain and trauma suffered within them.
VIDEO GAMES
uploadvr.com

Song In The Smoke hits Oculus Quest, Rift, PSVR Next Week

After a last-minute switch-up, 17-Bit’s VR survival game, Song in the Smoke, now arrives next week. The anticipated VR game launches on Oculus Quest, Rift and PSVR on October 7. It’ll cost $29.99. The game had originally scheduled a September release date, but that was changed just a few days after its reveal. You can check out a brand new trailer just below.
VIDEO GAMES
uploadvr.com

Lone Echo II Now Launching In October On Oculus Rift

Lone Echo II releases on Oculus Rift on October 12. Facebook and Ready At Dawn say that’s final this time. The release date has been a long time coming. The sequel to the original Lone Echo was first announced in 2018 and, though we saw the game in 2019, Ready at Dawn fell silent for much of 2020. An August 2021 release date was then confirmed earlier this year but the game was delayed once again right at the last minute. A blog update today confirms the sequel launches next month. Check out the trailer for the game below.
VIDEO GAMES
uploadvr.com

Wraith Dev Fast Travel Gets Into VR Game Publishing

Fast Travel Games, the developer of Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife and Apex Construct, is getting into VR publishing. This new arm of the Stockholm-based company will offer funding, marketing, PR and general help with releasing titles across a range of platforms. The studio today confirmed it has hired Patrick Liu, the former Head of Games at Minecraft developer Mohang Studios, to head up the publishing division.
VIDEO GAMES
uploadvr.com

Blade And Sorcery Oculus Quest Port Being Looked Into, May Be Quest 2 Exclusive

A Blade and Sorcery Oculus Quest port may be on the cards, but it would likely be a Quest 2 exclusive. A Quest version of the game was already outlined as a possibility on the evolving roadmap, though only under the ‘To be defined’ category. Even with that in mind, Reddit user RetroCodes claims to have recently asked developer WarpFrog if a Quest version of the game could still be on the cards. We’ve asked the studio to verify its answer but the team reportedly replied: “We don’t like to make promises, but [we] are looking into that.”
VIDEO GAMES
uploadvr.com

Larcenauts Reveals Ranger Class, New Map In Today’s Update

Larcenauts’ big new update, The Zarius Heist, is here and with it are the first details about the new character class, map and game mode. Check out the trailer for the content below. The free update adds Imperia, a new ranger class specialist. She’ll bring that most trusty of VR...
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Don’t Touch This Button! Review

Don’t Touch This Button! is a game of Simon Says where nobody ever says Simon Says. You wander into test-chambers, very much in the vein of Portal, The Turing Test and QUBE, and you are presented with a billboard. On that billboard is an outright lie. It might say something like “The solution is in the room”, and you will mentally translate it to the opposite. The code is very much not in the room, so you’re peering through the windows of the test-chamber and – boom – there it is, there’s a code written on a wall outside. You input the code, press the button (the title of the game is just another of those lies), and march through the open door to the next chamber.
VIDEO GAMES
uploadvr.com

Medal Of Honor Will Barely Fit On 64GB Oculus Quest 2

Medal Of Honor: Above And Beyond is coming to Oculus Quest 2 and if you bought the $299 headset before August 2021 it could take up almost all the internal storage. After a period with temporarily paused sales, Facebook now sells a 128GB Oculus Quest 2 as the entry level model for $299. From October 2020 to July 2021, though, if you bought the entry-level $299 model Oculus Quest 2 the device came with just 64 GB of internal storage. We reached out to confirm with Facebook, but we believe there’s around 52.7 GB of usable storage on the original Quest 2 (64 GB – 11.3 for the system) and, according to a comment on Reddit from an executive producer Medal Of Honor: Above And Beyond should be “40-45GB. Exact final size is TBD, but that’s the range.” UploadVR confirmed this range with Facebook directly, and also confirmed that Medal of Honor will fit on a 64 GB Quest 2.
VIDEO GAMES
uploadvr.com

Oculus Quest Board Game App Neverboard Is Out Now

Surprise! Promising Oculus Quest boardgame app, Neverboard, is out now. Developer Evernever Games surprise launched the title as part of this week’s Quest store drop. It’s a free-to-play experience that lets you download, jump in and play a version of Crazy 8s with up to three friends completely free of charge. Players use the older Oculus avatars system.
VIDEO GAMES
uploadvr.com

Reports: Valve Working On ‘Deckard’ Standalone Headset With ‘VRLink’ Wireless

YouTuber Bradley Lynch found evidence of a Valve standalone VR headset in SteamVR driver files, and Ars Technica says its sources confirm its existence. Valve Index, the company’s $999 tethered PC VR kit, has now been on the market for more than two years. It still has best-in-class tracking and audio quality but its 1600×1440 resolution is lower than both Facebook’s $299 Oculus Quest 2 (1832×1920) and HTC’s Vive Pro 2 (2448×2448).
VIDEO GAMES
uploadvr.com

Resident Evil 4 VR Storage Requirement For Oculus Quest 2 Revealed

Resident Evil 4 comes to Oculus Quest 2 on October 21 and you’ll need to have nearly 12GB of available storage to install it successfully. Resident Evil 4 is expected to take up around 7.8GB of storage on Oculus Quest 2 after it is successfully installed, but you’ll need 11.51GB of available space to download and install the app, according to the game’s listing on the Oculus store.
VIDEO GAMES
uploadvr.com

PC VR & Quest Mech Game Iron Rebellion ‘Weeks Away’ From Launch

Promising PC VR and Oculus Quest mech combat game, Iron Rebellion, is “weeks away” from an Early Access launch. Developer Black Beach Studio shared the news on Reddit this week. Iron Rebellion is set to offer single and multiplayer modes when it launches on Steam. Check out a great fan-made trailer from Sentoris for the game below.
VIDEO GAMES
uploadvr.com

Sweet Surrender Review: A Rock-Solid Roguelite With Room To Grow

Sweet Surrender delivers core roguelite thrills with room to grow. Read on for our full Sweet Surrender review!. That thing happened with Sweet Surrender. I played it for a few hours and came to what I thought would be my final conclusion. I’d confidently decided it was a simple, clean VR shooter that ultimately didn’t offer enough to keep me coming back.
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

Rainbow Six Siege Y6S3.1 Update Fixes Bugs

Rainbow Six Siege's latest season, Crystal Guard, is up and running for a while now. Players are loving the new attacking operator, Osa, and her shield that annoys the defender. However, a new season always brings more bugs. The developer of the game, Ubisoft, has released a patch yesterday solely focused on bug fixing.
VIDEO GAMES
mp1st.com

Don’t Starve Together Update 2.26 Adds Wanda Emote Sounds & Fixes This Sept. 24

Don’t Starve Together Update 2.26 Patch Notes | Don’t Starve Together Sept. 24 Update Patch Notes:. Added Wanda’s emote sounds. Reduced the volume of the pulse sound when Wanda naturally ages one year while young and middle-aged. Life Giving Amulet no longer consumes durability while equipped by Wanda. Wanda’s Backstep...
VIDEO GAMES
uploadvr.com

VR MMO Zenith Gets $10 Million In Funding, Team Expanding

Promising upcoming VR massively multiplayer online game (MMO), Zenith: The Last City, just got a big boost in funding. Developer Ramen VR announced this week that it has raised $10 million in a Series A round, which it will put to expanding its team and growing out the upcoming experience. The round was lead by Makers Fund, Anthos Capital and Dune Ventures. It comes off the back of the developer’s 2019 Kickstarter campaign for the game, which raised $280,075. It’s also paired with a funding partnership from Facebook.
VIDEO GAMES
uploadvr.com

Blaston Quick Draw Update Adds Wild West Duels, Free Weekend On Steam

A new seasonal game mode featuring wild west gunslinger gameplay is now available in Blaston. The new mode celebrates the game’s first birthday, alongside a free weekend promotion and discounted price on Steam for PC VR players. The Quick Draw update will be one of the bigger ones since the...
VIDEO GAMES
uploadvr.com

Nreal Announces Compact Media Viewer Glasses With No Tracking

Nreal just announced Nreal Air, video sunglasses for viewing media on a head-locked screen. The company’s current product Nreal Light are the only pair of true AR glasses available to consumers – though only in Germany, Spain, Japan, and South Korea. Light is priced between $750 and $1000 depending on the market. Onboard cameras enable virtual objects positioned in the real world and you can pin virtual floating screens in place. Last year it got support for hand tracking input.
ELECTRONICS
uploadvr.com

New VR Games October 2021: All The Biggest Releases

Looking for the new VR games October 2021 list? We’ve got you covered with our full rundown. October is a frankly daunting month for VR releases with an enormous number of new games to talk about. From yet another new version of Resident Evil 4 to the launch of the final Oculus Rift exclusive, there’s sure to be something for you in this month’s selection. Let’s take a look.
VIDEO GAMES

