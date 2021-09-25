Rainbow Reactor: Fusion Review – If It Paint Broke, Don’t Fix It
Match 3 puzzlers might be one of gaming’s oldest genres, but Rainbow Reactor: Fusion is applying a fresh coat of paint. Read on for our Rainbow Reactor: Fusion review!. Whether you grew up on Puzzle Bobble, plugged hours into Bejeweled or adventured across Puzzle Quest, we’ve all encountered tile-matching at some stage. You’ve never lacked choice for Match 3 games and now VR’s getting a turn with developer Tunermaxx’s Rainbow Reactor: Fusion. Expanding upon 2019’s Rainbow Reactor, Fusion retains that core gameplay whilst adding a single-player campaign. It’s an interesting twist to this old palette, though the canvas has several blemishes.uploadvr.com
Comments / 0