Jackson added 16 rushes for 107 yards and two touchdowns in the win. The veteran quarterback wasn't at his best passing the ball as he threw a pick-six in the first quarter, but he calmed down as the game went on. Jackson now has two passing touchdowns, two rushing touchdowns, and two interceptions through two games. He will be an excellent fantasy option against the Lions in Week 3.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO