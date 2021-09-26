College football winners, losers, overreactions for Week 4: Arkansas a top-10 team, a new ACC title favorite

If you haven't figured it out by now, there's no such thing as a "down week" in college football. Exhibit A: Week 4, which delivered one of the wildest days yet as much of the impending chaos that had been bubbling to the surface finally came to fruition. Two AP Top 10 teams lost in brutal fashion and four other top-25 teams dropped as well. Four of the six losses came at the hands of unranked opponents.