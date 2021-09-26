CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

College football winners, losers, overreactions for Week 4: Arkansas a top-10 team, a new ACC title favorite

By Shehan Jeyarajah
CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you haven't figured it out by now, there's no such thing as a "down week" in college football. Exhibit A: Week 4, which delivered one of the wildest days yet as much of the impending chaos that had been bubbling to the surface finally came to fruition. Two AP Top 10 teams lost in brutal fashion and four other top-25 teams dropped as well. Four of the six losses came at the hands of unranked opponents.

www.cbssports.com

Tide 100.9 FM

Taulia Tagovailoa Garnering National Attention

It wasn't so long ago the Alabama Crimson Tide had two Tagovailoa's on its roster. One became one of the most prolific passers in the program's history, while the other moved on to greener pastures. No one could blame Taulia Tagovailoa for transferring away from Alabama. Mac Jones had secured...
New York Post

Ole Miss softball coach in middle of crazy scandal after alleged affair with player

The Ole Miss Rebels softball program is entangled in an investigation for Title IX violations as the team’s assistant coach Katie Rietkovich Browder is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student-athlete. According to softball website Running Poles, 13 people around the program confirmed the probe into the alleged...
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Viral Cheerleaders Video

The two best moments from college football’s Week 2 slate came from a cat’s near-death fall at Hard Rock Stadium and a viral video from Florida State’s cheerleading squad – seriously. That’s what makes college football great, when you think about it. Sure, the games are awesome, but everything that...
Fox Sports Radio

Former Alabama Football Star Found Dead

Former NFL player Keith McCants has reportedly passed away at 53 years old. An Associated Press report indicates that an overdose is the suspected cause of death. In an email sent to the Associated Press, officers said they arrived at McCants' Florida home at just after 5 a.m. on September 2. Shortly thereafter, McCants was pronounced dead.
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Major Deion Sanders News

Deion Sanders is currently the head coach at Jackson State in Mississippi. Some believe that he’ll ultimately end up in Tallahassee, leading Florida State, where he starred in college. However, could another major program hire Coach Prime before that?. FOX announcer Gus Johnson said on Sunday afternoon that he’s heard...
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
thespun.com

Nick Saban Has 5-Word Message For Alabama Crimson Tide

The Alabama Crimson Tide were the overwhelming pick for first place in the recent AP poll after their dominating win over Miami last weekend. But Nick Saban has made it clear in his latest message to the team that the work has just begun. Speaking to the media, Saban had...
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Fiancee Of Auburn Quarterback Bo Nix

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix is 2-0 to start his third season as the Tigers’ starting quarterback — meaning he’s 2-0 since he got engaged to his soon-to-be wife in early August. Last month, Nix and his fiance, Auburn cheerleader Izzy Smoke, celebrated their engagement at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Smoke posted photos...
