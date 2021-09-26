Landon Pembelton wins ValleyStar Credit Union 300

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleMARTINSVILLE, Va. – Landon Pembelton, a sixteen-year-old Amelia, Va. native, used cunning pit strategy and a fast race car to hold off veteran Mike Looney to win the nation’s biggest, richest and most prestigious NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race, ValleyStar Credit Union 300. Pembelton, making his debut at Martinsville Speedway, was recently named the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Southeast Region Rookie of the Year.

