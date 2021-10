PEORIA — Danville football coach Marcus Forrest had a simple halftime message for his Vikings on Saturday at Peoria Richwoods. "Just do the things that you need to do. That's it. Simple,'' he said as Danville went into the halftime locker room trailing Richwoods 27-22. "Play football the way that we expect you to play, and the way that you have been taught.''

DANVILLE, IL ・ 12 DAYS AGO