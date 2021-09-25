Abilene Christian dominates Lamar in 56-0 victory

The Britton Deerfield Patriots continued their winning ways on Saturday, moving to 5-0 with a 54-16 victory against Oakland Christian. In the first half, it was the Nicolas Johnson show. The Patriots’ quarterback, and one of the most explosive players in 8-Man football, was a part of all five touchdowns. In the first quarter, he rushed for touchdowns of 2 and 4 yards. He also contributed to both conversions, rushing for one and passing to Tristan Johnson for the other.

