Abilene Christian dominates Lamar in 56-0 victory

By Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEAUMONT, Texas — Stone Earle passed for three touchdowns and Peyton Mansell ran for 107 yards and a score as Abilene Christian routed Lamar 56-0 on Saturday night. Tyrese White added 82 yards rushing for the Wildcats (3-1, 1-0 Atlantic Sun-WAC Challenge). The defense held Lamar to 136 total yards and scored two touchdowns as Ryan Stapp returned an interception 25 yards for a TD and Koy Richardson returned a fumble 25-yards for a touchdown.

