Public Health

Large Top Workplaces winners find creative ways to manage pandemic stress

By Alexander Soule
MySanAntonio
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs companies return to normal after the worst of the pandemic, some of Connecticut’s large employers are finding creative ways to deal with new kinds of workplace stresses. At Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties, that means managing what was, for a time at least, the hottest real estate market in memory. That’s a good sort of stress but one that requires a balancing act — and help from a psychologist — as CEO Candace Adams describes it.

bozemanmagazine.com

How to Manage the Stress of Owning a Business

For some entrepreneurs, owning a business is a dream come true. However, without proper stress management, that dream can quickly become a nightmare. What you need to ensure this doesn’t happen are the right stress management techniques. With the right techniques, you can cope with the stress of owning a...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Smaller Delaware Businesses Find Ways to Survive Pandemic

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Small businesses have faced big-time problems throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. And for many, it was no longer just about trying to get by. It was a matter of survival. Local small-business owners Rous and Angie Robles of My Sister’s Fault bakery in Milford, Mike Rasmussen of...
DELAWARE STATE
State
Connecticut State
Norwalk Hour

Midsize Top Workplaces winners emphasize making employees feel good

One trait shared by the leading companies on the Hearst Connecticut Media list of Top Workplaces among midsize employers is the ability to make employees feel like what they do matters. And that extends to customers. “How we treat them is how they will treat our customers,” said Mark Curtis,...
BUSINESS
MySanAntonio

Small Top Workplaces winners maintain employee culture during COVID

Eighteen months ago, software company Criterion, mental health care provider Autism Behavioral Health and wholesale distributor The Star Supply Co., were grappling with the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, the pandemic is far from over, but the three firms have demonstrated their ability to navigate the global health...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TechRepublic

Study: Employers are not communicating post-pandemic workplace plans

Although employees overwhelmingly want flexible working arrangements, 35% of companies want all staff in the office full time when COVID-19 ends, according to EY. While 79% of companies intend to make moderate to extensive changes to enable hybrid work, only 40% of global employers have communicated any plans for the post-COVID-19 pandemic workplace, according to a new study. This lack of clarity is fueling a disconnect with employees who are seeking permanent flexible working arrangements, according to the EY Work Reimagined Employer Survey 2021.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Oregonian

Employee survey determines Top Workplaces

As employers take extraordinary steps to meet the needs of workers and customers during the pandemic, the Top Workplaces awards, handed out Wednesday, Sept. 22, are recognizing those efforts. > Here are the 119 best places to work in Oregon and SW Washington: Top Workplaces 2021. Survey feedback from employees...
ECONOMY
Person
Ned Lamont
Person
Ray Dalio
Hartford Courant

Here are the Top Workplace 2021 winners for large, midsize and small categories

The results are in for the Hartford Courant’s Top Workplaces 21 competition and 58 companies and organizations in Connecticut are being recognized. “After employees from companies across Hartford, Middlesex, Tolland, New London & Windham counties were surveyed, this afternoon we recognize the best of the best,’' said Andrew Julien, publisher and editor of the Courant. “Our top 58 workplaces, ...
HARTFORD, CT
MySanAntonio

The Case for Freelancers

As an industry-agnostic agency, my team and I are constantly running up against components of our campaigns that we, frankly, know nothing about. Every industry — every client, really — demands a custom campaign to some degree, and often optimizing campaigns to a client will bring up something that we weren’t prepared for.
ECONOMY
muncievoice.com

8 Effective Ways To Boost Workplace Productivity

For a business to enjoy the benefits of profitability and growth, its employees must be efficient and productive. When there’s a decline in a business’s level of productivity, there may be negative consequences on various elements of the company, such as employee happiness, profitability, and retention rates. It can also hinder your business’s efforts in reaching goals. So, how can you ensure that you boost workplace productivity? Here are a few of the most effective methods for increasing productivity in your company.
SMALL BUSINESS
#Stress#Bridgewater Associates#Hearst Connecticut#Wallingford Number#Top Workplaces
Thrive Global

Simple Ways to Improve Workplace Morale

Especially in today’s difficult financial climate with more and more people being made redundant or currently unemployed, morale can be rather poor. There is a range of simple ways which may help to both increase and improve morale within the workplace making for a happier and hopefully more productive workforce environment.
JOBS
Investopedia

Managing Financial and Mental Stress

Forward planning is the best way to alleviate the financial stress and anxiety that many Americans have faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a group of financial experts that took part in Investopedia's "Your Money Your Health" virtual conference. The second panel of the event—which saw Investopedia's Editor-in-Chief Caleb...
MENTAL HEALTH
Houston Chronicle

Tips on Resolving Workplace Conflict and Violence during the Pandemic

It’s no understatement: the COVID-19 pandemic has turned the entire healthcare industry on its head. Healthcare experts predict the effects of the pandemic will be felt for years, if not decades, to come. And while conceptualizing some of the effects is easy – an emphasis on masking and hygiene, a transition to telecommuting – those of us who do not work in a hospital have yet to grasp the truly profound effects on healthcare workers’ everyday routine and mental stability.
PUBLIC HEALTH
bowdoinorient.com

Ending unemployment benefits was premature

Despite the rationale behind terminating extended unemployment benefits, there is little evidence to prove that it will lower unemployment. In response to the COVID-induced economic recession, the federal government increased unemployment benefits. Under the Unemployment Insurance Extended Benefits program, Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) offered a $600-a-week federal bonus to the unemployed on top of existing state-level benefits. Eventually, this bonus fell to $300 a week and was terminated nationwide this past Labor Day, September 4.
ECONOMY
MySanAntonio

Become a Better Communicator and Public Speaker

Scared of public speaking? You're far from alone. As many as 75 percent of Americans experience glossophobia, the fear of public speaking. Unfortunately, the age old advice to just imagine the audience in their underwear isn't always that helpful, and it's downright inappropriate if you're an entrepreneur pitching an idea to potential clients. And yet, you can't avoid public speaking and presenting entirely in an entrepreneurial life, so you have to learn how to manage and overcome your fears.

