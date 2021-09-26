CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fed signals bond-buying taper may start soon, split on 2022 hike

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank could begin scaling back asset purchases as soon as November and complete the process by mid-2022, after officials revealed a growing inclination to raise interest rates next year. Powell, explaining the U.S. central bank’s first steps toward withdrawing emergency pandemic support...

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Banks could soon suffer massive wave of job losses, analysts say

Although the banking sector has played an outsized role in the U.S. economy for decades, thousands of frontline workers in the industry are likely to find themselves with a shrinking part to play as their jobs succumb to automation over the next few years, according to a report. About 100,000...
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

Fed's Kashkari say he is comfortable with plans to taper bond buys soon

Neel Kashkari, President of the Minnesotta branch of the Federal Reserve, has said that he supports the bank's plans to announce the tapering of the bond-buying scheme soon. Kashkari is on the dovish end of the Fed and provided the comments in an interview with the Wall Street Journal. Note:...
ECONOMY
Joe Biden
Jerome Powell
Business
Federal Reserve
Economy
Politics
U.S. Politics
U.S. Stocks
MarketWatch

Professor who called Dow 20,000 says he’s nervous about trends in inflation that could spark a stock-market correction

Jeremy Siegel, professor of finance at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, on Monday said that a fresh surge in inflation is making him nervous and warned that the accelerating pricing pressures could compel the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at faster clip than currently anticipated, which could deliver a correction to equity benchmarks.
STOCKS
AFP

What happens if the United States defaults on its debt?

After narrowly avoiding a shutdown of the US government, President Joe Biden's Democratic lawmakers and the Republican opposition face an even more high-stakes task: forging an agreement to raise the country's borrowing limit or risk a catastrophic default. They need 10 Republican votes to overcome a filibuster in the Senate, and the opposition has made clear it will not help them raise the debt limit.
U.S. POLITICS
MarketWatch

Yellen throws cold water on trillion-dollar coin solution for debt ceiling stalemate

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday said "the only way" to avoid a default on the U.S. debt is for Congress to pass legislation to raise the debt ceiling, throwing cold water on the radical idea of minting a trillion-dollar coin to get around the politically difficult vote. Rep. William Timmons, a Republican of South Carolina, asked Yellen to comment on the idea. He said Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi "gave oxygen" to the proposed trillion-dollar coin when she mentioned it during a press conference on Wednesday. Timmons asked Yellen to "please tell me this is not a legitimate policy proposal." In response, Yellen said: "I believe that the only way to handle the debt ceiling is for Congress to raise it and show the world, financial markets and the public that we're a country that will pay our bills." However, in a question from Rep. Sean Casten, Democrat from Illinois, Yellen said she would support legislation to remove the requirement for a vote on the debt limit by Congress.
CONGRESS & COURTS

