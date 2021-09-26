Fed signals bond-buying taper may start soon, split on 2022 hike

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday said "the only way" to avoid a default on the U.S. debt is for Congress to pass legislation to raise the debt ceiling, throwing cold water on the radical idea of minting a trillion-dollar coin to get around the politically difficult vote. Rep. William Timmons, a Republican of South Carolina, asked Yellen to comment on the idea. He said Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi "gave oxygen" to the proposed trillion-dollar coin when she mentioned it during a press conference on Wednesday. Timmons asked Yellen to "please tell me this is not a legitimate policy proposal." In response, Yellen said: "I believe that the only way to handle the debt ceiling is for Congress to raise it and show the world, financial markets and the public that we're a country that will pay our bills." However, in a question from Rep. Sean Casten, Democrat from Illinois, Yellen said she would support legislation to remove the requirement for a vote on the debt limit by Congress.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO