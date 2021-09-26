Diamondbacks earn rare win over Dodgers

Jansen (3-4) picked up the win against the Rockies on Tuesday, pitching a scoreless ninth inning during which he walked two and struck out one. It wasn't the most efficient of outings for Jansen -- he threw only nine of 20 pitches for strikes and put the winning run in scoring position with a pair of free passes -- but the right-hander was able to keep Colorado off the scoreboard. He earned the victory as a result of Los Angeles tallying one run in the top of the 10th. The veteran closer has notched two wins and 12 saves since the start of August, posting a 1.54 ERA, 0.69 WHIP and 29:8 K:BB across 23.1 innings over that stretch.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO