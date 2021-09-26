CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Large Top Workplaces winners find creative ways to manage pandemic stress

By Alexander Soule
Middletown Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs companies return to normal after the worst of the pandemic, some of Connecticut’s large employers are finding creative ways to deal with new kinds of workplace stresses. At Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties, that means managing what was, for a time at least, the hottest real estate market in memory. That’s a good sort of stress but one that requires a balancing act — and help from a psychologist — as CEO Candace Adams describes it.

