Venus Williams on Leveling Up the Beauty Space and the $15 Serum She Can't Quit

There aren't many idols from my childhood who I've consistently been able to look up to from the early '90s to today. (In fact, in most cases, it's been the complete opposite.) Even though I was one year old when Venus Williams went pro at the age of 14—um, casual—in 1994, I grew up watching her, cheering her on, and wishing my terrible tennis game could become even remotely close to the moves and swerves I saw her skillfully making on the court. (Spoiler: there are some people who should never own, let alone hold, a tennis racket, and I am one of those people!)