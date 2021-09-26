Abilene Christian dominates Lamar in 56-0 victory

The Lamar Tigers are playing like a team on title defense so far in the 2021 campaign. Led by a three-phase effort, the top-ranked team in Class 2 is off to a scorching 4-0 start for the first time since 2018, but seventh time in the last nine seasons. Lamar is fresh off perhaps its biggest win of the season with a 48-22 victory over Nevada in the Silver Tiger rivalry last week.

LAMAR, MO ・ 10 DAYS AGO