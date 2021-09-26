CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Day 2 of the NASCAR playoffs wraps up at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

By Alyssa Bethencourt
 6 days ago
Day 2 of the NASCAR playoffs wrapped up on Saturday night. Fans started the day tailgating at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway..

“We’ve been waiting to get out here for a long time,” one fan said.

“It feels great to actually be here,” another fan said.

Staff at the speedway are expecting upwards of 100,000 thousand visitors this weekend.

Saturday’s crowd, a far cry from the Pennzoil 400 back in March, when only 12,500 fans were allowed in.

“I couldn’t make it to the last two races so being able to come back was the best,” Craig Banschback said.

As the race wrapped up, fans said they were already counting down to next year.

“With the cars back on the track, you can't beat that. We’re ready for the next. It’s been an incredible experience.”

