Cuesta Cross Country returns to action this Friday, after a three-week layoff. The Cougars, who last raced on September 4, travel to the Bakersfield Invitational this Friday (1/2 PM) at Hart Park. The Cougars expect both teams to be at full strength after putting in a lot of hard training miles during the middle of this month. In 2019, the women finished 2nd in Bakersfield Invitational, while the men landed 4th as a team.

SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO