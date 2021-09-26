Officials urge residents to get flu shot this season

OTTAWA – Every season the flu sickens millions of people in the U.S., hospitalizes hundreds of thousands, and kills tens of thousands. This season, in addition to flu, the area continues to battle COVID-19. The LaSalle County Health Department has received its first shipment of flu vaccine and will begin hosting flu clinics. Everyone six months of age and older is recommended to get the seasonal flu vaccine. Many of the symptoms of flu and COVID-19 are the same, but there are some differences. Flu usually comes on more suddenly, a person with COVID-19 can be contagious for a longer period of time compared to flu, and COVID-19 seems to cause more severe illnesses in some people overall. If you have symptoms of either flu or COVID-19, self-isolate and contact a health care provider who can talk with you about testing and other measures you should be taking.